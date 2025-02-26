Victor Osimhen would be 'receptive' to Man Utd interest this summer - Paper Talk
Plus: Daniel Levy holds talks with US billionaires over potential club sale; Man Utd set to play two controversial friendlies in Asia; Vinicius Junior could move to Saudi Arabia this summer; Aston Villa heading to Dubai during international break
Wednesday 26 February 2025 23:57, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...
DAILY EXPRESS
Galatasaray goal machine Victor Osimhen would reportedly be receptive to contact from Manchester United this summer.
Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has reportedly held talks with US billionaires to discuss the sale of the club.
Referee Marco Antonio Ortiz Nava has been handed a six-month suspension after he was spotted attempting to obtain Lionel Messi's autograph after Inter Miami's 1-0 win over Sporting Kansas City in the Concacaf Champions Cup.
THE SUN
Manchester United are set to play two controversial post-season friendlies in Asia.
Chelsea and Arsenal legend Ashley Cole has been tipped for a huge managerial role, despite having no experience.
Harry Kane has teamed up with Tiger Woods by investing in a new golf team.
DAILY MIRROR
Hugo Lloris is yet to tap up Harry Kane to join him in Major League Soccer - but he insists a potential move wouldn't require much convincing.
Aston Villa attempted to stop journalists asking players about Marcus Rashford following last week's draw with Liverpool.
Levi Colwill says Chelsea will be stronger after coming through their mid-season slump.
DAILY STAR
Federico Chiesa is at risk of not receiving an automatic Premier League winners' medal if Liverpool secure the title.
DAILY MAIL
Angus Kinnear, the Leeds United chief executive, is set to join Everton - but not until the end of the season.
DAILY TELEGRAPH
Vinicius Junior will be given the opportunity to become the world's most expensive player this summer, with the Real Madrid forward to make the final decision on a £200m move to Saudi Arabia.
Former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has claimed modern footballers struggle to cope with criticism.
Celtic are facing calls from politicians in Northern Ireland to take action against fans who held up a banner "glorifying" a convicted IRA terrorist.
Exeter Chiefs director of rugby Rob Baxter has claimed that a crucial delay in winger Immanuel Feyi-Waboso undergoing surgery was caused by the Rugby Football Union's medical department being on leave over the Christmas period.
THE INDEPENDENT
Luke Littler has been awarded Honorary Citizenship of the Borough of Warrington in recognition of his World Darts Championship win in January.
THE ATHLETIC
Aston Villa intend to head to Dubai during the international break for warm-weather training.
Incoming Rangers investors Paraag Marathe and Andrew Cavenagh were kept in the loop about Philippe Clement's sacking.
The World Motor Sport Council (WMSC) has approved a rule to make Monaco a minimum two-stop grand prix in a bid to improve the quality of racing.
DAILY RECORD
Jamie McGrath will net a seven-figure deal when he swaps Aberdeen for Hibs in the summer.
John Robertson has bizarrely claimed Craig Levein would have been an ideal fit for Rangers until the end of the season.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin admitted he erred on the side of caution by leaving Dimitar Mitov out of the defeat to Celtic.