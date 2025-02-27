Ex-Manchester United chief Ed Woodward potentially set for a return to football - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Former Manchester United chief Ed Woodward has been informally approached over the prospect of joining the board of Eagle Football Holdings, the group which owns stakes in clubs including Crystal Palace and Lyon.

Bayern Munich have reportedly withdrawn their contractual offer to Joshua Kimmich following extensive negotiations since the beginning of the season.

THE SUN

Manchester United stars are frustrated with manager Ruben Amorim after he blamed their poor performance for hundreds of club employees being made redundant.

THE TIMES

The Premier League is ready to escalate its legal battle with the Professional Footballers' Association in a move that could lead to a seismic split between the clubs and their players.

George Martin will miss the rest of England's Six Nations campaign with knee and shoulder injuries.

THE GUARDIAN

The Premier League could be forced to operate two separate transfer windows this summer due to disruption caused by the Club World Cup.

THE ATHLETIC

Arsenal plan to appoint a new sporting director next month and are in the process of whittling down candidates before their final decision is reached.

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos is set to be sidelined for up to two months after sustaining a left hamstring injury.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Paul Gustard is expected to beat Stuart Lancaster in the race to become the next Leicester Tigers head coach.

Felix Jones has returned to South Africa as an assistant coach, just six months after dramatically walking out on England head coach Steve Borthwick, and will not be part of the British and Irish Lions coaching team.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

The Old Firm are close to striking an agreement over the return of derby away ticket allocations, with positive talks between Celtic and Rangers being held ahead of the March 16 clash at Parkhead.