Bayern Munich set to battle Man City for Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz - Paper Talk
Plus: FIFA boss Gianni Infantino has defended himself from suggestions he is getting too close to US President Donald Trump; Brighton make £73.3m profit for the 2023/24 season; Queen's Park launch a bid to sign Leon King on loan from Rangers
Friday 28 February 2025 23:22, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...
DAILY MAIL
Bayern Munich chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has confirmed they will try to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz this summer - with the Bundesliga giants set to battle Man City for 'the best player in Germany'.
Football fans have slammed 'tone-deaf' Erling Haaland for calling out people for 'not using the sauna because they are lazy' while he earns £865,000 per week.
THE ATHLETIC
FIFA boss Gianni Infantino has defended himself from suggestions he is jeopardising the sport's traditional independence from politics by getting too close to US President Donald Trump in the build-up to this summer's Club World Cup and next year's World Cup.
Brighton & Hove Albion made a £73.3m profit for the 2023-24 season, their first playing in a European club competition.
The Ukrainian FA says Russia's return to international football would 'ignore the suffering of thousands'.
DAILY TELEGRAPH
Controversial tackle-height change has reduced head contacts, according to RFU data, with figures suggesting a radical new rule for the community game is having a positive effect as the number of red cards also reduced.
THE INDEPENDENT
Bill Beaumont, the interim chairman of the Rugby Football Union (RFU), has urged clubs to vote against a no-confidence motion in embattled chief executive Bill Sweeney or risk sending English rugby into a state of "paralysis".
DAILY RECORD
Queen's Park have launched a bid to sign Leon King on loan from Rangers with the 21-year-old struggling for game time at Rangers this season.