Tottenham set to pass on £8.5m option to buy Timo Werner from RB Leipzig this summer - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Tottenham are set to pass on their £8.5m option to buy Timo Werner this summer.

Newcastle forward Anthony Gordon is set to miss the next month of action after his crazy red card for pushing Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke on Sunday.

Ruthless Ruben Amorim has warned that any Manchester United players who he deems to be "harming the team" will be shipped out this summer.

DAILY MAIL

Ruben Amorim has admitted that Manchester United's failure to create enough big chances this season is down to the "quality" of his players after crashing out of the FA Cup to Fulham.

Dele Alli took a major stride forward in his career on Sunday as he made a matchday squad for the first time in two years.

THE SUN

Ruben Amorim is ready to get ruthless in his efforts to make struggling Manchester United a major force once again.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking after the FA Cup defeat to Fulham at Old Trafford, Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim responded to Wayne Rooney's suggestion that he's naive for suggesting that his aim is to win the Premier League title.

DAILY EXPRESS

Man Utd talent Jaydan Kamason has been tipped for big things following his impressive display in the 3-2 FA Youth Cup win against Arsenal.

DAILY STAR

Liverpool will be missing at least four players for their Wednesday night clash against PSG.

Joshua Zirkzee was reduced to tears in Manchester United's latest defeat at Old Trafford after missing a crucial penalty kick against Fulham.

Image: Manchester United's Joshua Zirkzee is dejected at the final whistle

DAILY RECORD

David Gray saluted Hibs' history makers after Jack Iredale's sensational second half strike ended a 16-year wait for back-to-back wins over Hearts.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Hibernian head coach David Gray believes his players coped with the pressure of the Edinburgh derby really well and Jack Iredale's winning strike was something special.

Jimmy Thelin claimed Aberdeen double hero Kevin Nisbet is getting payback in goals for the work he is putting in off the park.