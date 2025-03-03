Real Madrid scouts have checked in on Crystal Palace and England midfielder Adam Wharton - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Real Madrid scouts have checked on Adam Wharton since his return to first-team action at Crystal Palace.

Manchester City are reportedly among the leading European clubs keeping a close eye on Cesc Fabregas' future at Como.

Andre Onana is believed to have made a decision over his Manchester United future amid a slew of criticism into his shaky performances between the sticks for the Red Devils.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Andrea Berta, the former Atletico Madrid transfer guru, is believed to be among the potential candidates to replace Edu Gaspar as Arsenal's sporting director.

Tottenham Hotspur have given the green light to Cristian Romero's inclusion in the Argentina squad, despite the fact the defender has not played this year.

Image: Tottenham Hotspur's Cristian Romero will be allowed to leave on international duty

England have arranged a full tour of Australia, just two months after a disastrous Women's Ashes campaign.

THE SUN

Liverpool have opened talks with Conor Bradley over a new five-year contract. Arne Slot has earmarked the Northern Irish defender as the most likely long-term replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is expected to leave for Real Madrid at the end of the season.

Image: Liverpool view Conor Bradley as Trent Alexander-Arnold's long-term replacement

Southampton are planning to axe Ivan Juric at the end of the season and have identified Danny Rohl as their top target.

Former Arsenal defender Kolo Toure says fasting and playing games made him psychologically stronger during the month of Ramadan.

Manchester United are staring at a £100million-plus black hole as the cost of their season of hell is laid bare.

Josh Kroenke has jetted in for talks with Mikel Arteta as the Arsenal boss looks to salvage his season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admits 'every individual has to be at their best', as his side prepare to face PSV in the round of 16 in the Champions League

DAILY MIRROR

Lyon boss Paulo Fonseca risks a seven-month ban after trying to headbutt a referee seeking to watch the VAR screen during a Ligue 1 clash.

Image: Lyon's Portuguese head coach Paulo Fonseca clashes with referee Neoit Millot

THE GUARDIAN

Manchester United are exploring an early termination from a 10-year lease agreement at their London offices in Kensington in the latest cost-cutting measure proposed by Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

THE TIMES

The minority Everton shareholders, who fear the recent takeover of the club has led to a dramatic collapse in the value of their stakes, have had a request to meet the new owner, The Friedkin Group (TFG), rejected.

THE ATHLETIC

The Football Association (FA) has defended the ball used during Manchester City's victory over Plymouth Argyle, following criticism from Pep Guardiola.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on the One To One podcast, Plymouth Argyle boss Miron Muslic discusses how football 'set him free' as a Bosnian refugee and praises Pep Guardiola as he prepares to face Manchester City in the FA Cup

DAILY RECORD

Celtic are continuing to keep close tabs on Motherwell star Lennon Miller ahead of a potential summer bid.

Kyogo has been tipped for a quick-fire Rennes exit this summer after being overlooked by his new boss again.