Man Utd hold fresh contract talks with Kobbie Mainoo amid transfer interest - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United have held fresh talks with Kobbie Mainoo's representatives over a new contract, as Chelsea wait in the wings.

Antony has informed Real Betis that he wants to extend his stay with the Spanish side.

Newcastle United chief executive Darren Eales has reminded potential suitors that star man Alexander Isak has a number of years left on his contract - with talks over an extension planned at the end of the season.

DAILY MAIL

Real Madrid are believed to be keeping tabs on Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate amid their persistent interest in Reds star Trent Alexander-Arnold, according to reports.

Saba Kharebashvili, a 16-year-old wonderkid from Georgia, has attracted the interest of Liverpool after Barcelona and Real Madrid sent scouts to track his progress, according to reports in Spain.

Tottenham Hotspur have been dealt a fresh injury blow with key forward Dejan Kulusevski set to spend a spell on the sidelines with a foot injury.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Steve Borthwick is considering dropping Marcus Smith for the Six Nations match against Italy, in one of the biggest selection calls of his tenure as England head coach.

Arsenal are preparing to raise their ticket prices again for next season, just weeks after their financial accounts revealed a pay rise of more than £630,000 for their highest-paid director.

THE TIMES

Fabien Galthié has spiced up preparations for Saturday's potential Six Nations decider against Ireland by inviting into camp Thierry Henry, whose handball denied the Irish a place at the World Cup in 2010.

THE SUN

Joe Joyce will fight dangerous super-sub Filip Hrgovic on April 5. The 39-year-old Putney heavyweight was scheduled to face Dillian Whyte in Manchester.

THE ATHLETIC

Liverpool fans groups have been reassured by French police that there will be no repeat of the chaotic scenes which marred the 2022 Champions League final in Paris.

The Serie A commercial and marketing director Michele Ciccarese says the Italian top flight is seeking to bring regular-season matches to the United States, outlining an ambition to do so within three years.

THE GUARDIAN

The Philadelphia Eagles have reportedly made Saquon Barkley the highest-paid running back in NFL history after a dominant season in which he helped the team win the Super Bowl.

DAILY RECORD

The San Francisco 49ers-backed consortium are considering Rafa Benitez as Rangers' next permanent manager, it is understood.

Reo Hatate could clear the pathway to Celtic's midfield for Lennon Miller.