Ibrahima Konate wanted by Real Madrid as well as Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Real Madrid's pursuit of Trent Alexander-Arnold has been well documented, but their interest in another Reds defender, Ibrahima Konate, is also very real.

Real Madrid are interested in signing in-form Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen in the summer, according to reports.

Chelsea's latest hire has been to bring in Mark Mason from Arsenal as assistant head of goalkeeping, though his role will be academy focused.

Bournemouth are set to enter a team in the seven-a-side The Soccer Tournament during June, supported by Hollywood star Michael B Jordan.

John Terry has signed up to run this year's London Marathon alongside Frank Lampard's former assistant Jody Morris.

THE SUN

Aston Villa captain John McGinn has defended his new team-mate Marcus Rashford from Ruben Amorim's criticism.

Valencia have released a video as work finally restarted on their Nou Mestalla stadium after a 16-year hiatus.

THE ATHLETIC

Antony's agent has criticised Ruben Amorim and said the Manchester United head coach "devalued LaLiga and Spanish competitions" by saying that the Brazilian's successes at Real Betis were a result of the league having less physicality than the Premier League.

Ange Postecoglou expects Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder Dejan Kulusevski to be out until the international break after sustaining a foot injury.

Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano is close to agreeing a new contract.

Marc Cucurella admits it will be a disappointment if Chelsea do not win the UEFA Conference League this season.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Rassie Erasmus has claimed the Six Nations do not want South Africa to join the northern hemisphere's competition.

THE GUARDIAN

West Ham are trying to sign England midfielder Angel Gomes on a free transfer from Lille.

Philanthropist Ross Stevens made a $100m donation to support United States Olympic and Paralympic athletes with a post-retirement plan worth up to $200,000 per participant.

THE TIMES

A police chief is calling for the swift introduction of new legislation that will force clubs, rather than the taxpayer, to cover the more than £70m cost of policing football matches.

Phil Mickelson has dubbed Fred Couples "a low-class jerk" for claiming that Brooks Koepka wants to quit LIV Golf.

DAILY RECORD

Hamza Igamane faces an anxious wait to see if he will win his first call-up to the Morocco national team, with the Rangers forward reportedly set to battle it out with another budding hopeful for a place in Walid Regragui's squad for the March internationals.

SCOTTISH SUN

Hibernian boss David Gray is on the radar of Swansea City.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle's current playing squad could be torn apart in a few months' time if the club can't find a way out of their financial problems.