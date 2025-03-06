Manchester United monitor Crystal Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta ahead of summer window - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Manchester United are monitoring Crystal Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta ahead of the summer window.

Mason Greenwood has officially asked to switch allegiances from England to Jamaica.

Manuel Neuer has been ruled out for the "foreseeable future" - after injuring his calf celebrating a goal.

DAILY MAIL

Arsenal teenager Ethan Nwaneri is being considered for an England promotion following his brilliant form for Mikel Arteta's side.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Paul Merson isn't sure whether Ethan Nwaneri is ready for an England call-up or if the U21s is a better place for him to start

Newcastle are still scouring the market for big-ticket strikers this summer, despite their determination to keep Alexander Isak.

Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen will be the subject of major interest from Europe's top sides this summer, with Bayern Munich and Real Madrid both interested in signing the 19-year-old.

Crystal Palace skipper Marc Guehi and Chelsea forward Cole Palmer have landed lead roles in a forthcoming documentary around England's Euro 2024 campaign.

Manchester City are trying to seal a move for Leicester City's highly rated Jeremy Monga, who has already been named on the Foxes bench this season despite being just 15.

Arsenal are still to make a final decision on the identity of their next sporting director, though the process is drawing to a close.

Paul Pogba has collaborated with humanitarian charity Pious Projects of America to provide aid to victims of the Gaza crisis.

The FA has been alerted to the blistering form of striker Mika Biereth, who has scored 10 goals in seven games since joining Monaco.

Newcastle will not take any risks with Sven Botman during the remainder of this season, and only after knee surgery will the extent of his absence be known.

Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario clashed with supporters after the club slipped to a lacklustre 1-0 defeat to AZ Alkmaar in their Europa League last-16 tie.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United could miss out on Viktor Gyokeres this summer with the striker pushing for a move to a club who can offer him Champions League football.

Thomas Tuchel has drawn up a 55-man "long list" ahead of naming his first England squad.

Ruben Amorim's wife Maria has struggled with the local weather since the Portuguese head coach took over at Manchester United, it has been claimed.

THE ATHLETIC

Manchester United's wholesale changes at executive level have ramped up further, with the club's head of human resources Annie Hale, the club's commercial director Florence Lafaye and the club's chief commercial development officer James Holroyd all to leave the club.

Everton have decided not to activate the option to extend Abdoulaye Doucoure's contract by a further season.

LaLiga has reported a number of individuals who allegedly targeted Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior with racial abuse during February's fixture at Real Sociedad to local police.

A Cardiff City supporter was taken to hospital following their side's FA Cup match at Villa Park on February 28.

THE GUARDIAN

FIFA is to consider a proposal to expand the 2030 men's World Cup to 64 teams, an adjustment that would mean more than a quarter of its 211 member associations would take part.

Harvey Elliott said a starring role as Liverpool's "chosen one" against Paris Saint-Germain compensated for the anger and frustration he has felt at his limited game time under Arne Slot.

Image: Harvey Elliott celebrates scoring Liverpool's winning goal against Paris Saint-Germain

THE TIMES

Everton will save more than £50m a year in interest repayments after agreeing a long-term financing deal for the club's new stadium.

DAILY RECORD

Jose Mourinho told Rangers to "calm down" as his Fenerbahce are far from out of their Europa League tie - as temperatures boiled over on the touchline in Istanbul.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Gary Cotterill analyses Rangers' win over Fenerbahce in the Europa League and the fallout from it in the press conferences

Kyogo Furuhashi has been told that his persistent shoulder injury that has lingered on from his time at Celtic is a factor in his Stade Rennes nightmare.

Former Rangers captain Lee Wallace's son has put pen to paper on a contract at Ibrox.

David Gray insists he won't have his head turned by speculation linking him to the Swansea job.