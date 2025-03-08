Manchester United told it will cost them £40m to sign Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

SUNDAY MIRROR

Manchester United have been told it will cost them £40m to sign Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Manchester United are banking on six exits this summer in order to boost their coffers and to help transform the club's fortunes.

Arsenal look set to bank a sizeable £10.5m bonus following their record-breaking Champions League last 16 win over PSV in the Netherlands on Tuesday.

Crystal Palace star Ismaila Sarr confirmed his goal celebration after helping defeat Ipswich on Saturday was in honour of Jean-Philippe Mateta after his horror injury against Millwall in the FA Cup.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Mason Greenwood has been dropped by Roberto De Zerbi after the Marseille manager admitted he was unimpressed with the Englishman.

Como boss Cesc Fabregas has vowed to 'take care' of Dele Alli as the former Tottenham star closes in on his long-awaited return to action.

Chris Eubank Sr expects his son's highly-anticipated clash with Conor Benn to collapse and cousin Harlem called in as a late replacement.

THE SUNDAY TIMES

The Oval's famous dressing rooms and players' balcony, which have witnessed many memorable scenes over the past 35 years, including the 2005 Ashes celebrations and the farewells to Stuart Broad and Moeen Ali in 2023, are being torn down as part of a major overhaul of the ground's facilities.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Eddie Hearn is teeing up Wembley Stadium for a rematch between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn - in a bid to fit all the fans in.

DAILY STAR ON SUNDAY

Manchester United chiefs might have to shelve their ambitious 'Project 150' after coming to terms with the fact that manager Ruben Amorim will need years to mould a squad capable of challenging for Premier League glory.

THE ATHLETIC

Former Barcelona head coach Xavi says he would be open to managing another LaLiga side in the future.

SUNDAY MAIL

Out of favour Kyogo Furuhashi saw a Stade Rennes teenager given the nod up front in their blockbuster clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

Ally McCoist reckons that the Rangers job would interest Rafa Benitez as he looks to get back in the dugout.

SCOTTISH SUN ON SUNDAY

Rangers' Europa League rivals Fenerbahce will have to turn their tie against the Gers around without one of their key men. That's after former Leicester defender Çağlar Söyüncü underwent an MRI scan after being forced off during the first leg with a muscle injury.