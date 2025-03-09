Kobbie Mainoo: Man Utd hold 12-month option in midfielder's contract amid reluctance over new deal - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Manchester United have an option to extend Kobbie Mainoo's contract by 12 months.

Image: Kobbie Mainoo's future has been reportedly in doubt at Man Utd over claims he has requested a new £180,000-a-week deal

Belgium's No 1 Koen Casteels has quit the national team after Thibaut Courtois was allowed to make a comeback.

DAILY MIRROR

Aleksandar Mitrovic has been admitted to hospital due to a 'rapid heartbeat caused by physical stress', according to reports in Saudi Arabia.

Former Manchester United coach Benni McCarthy has revealed Erik ten Hag wanted to be in charge of the club "for the next 10 years" before he was sacked.

THE TELEGRAPH

The second half of England's Six Nations victory over Italy saw a drone trailing a Palestinian flag over the top of Allianz Stadium.

THE TIMES

Ian Wright has privately spoken to Women's Super League organisers to express his belief that relegation should not be removed from the division under any circumstances.

Arsenal head coach Renee Slegers responds to the controversial proposal to suspend relegation in the Women's Super League, as clubs from both the top league and the Women's Championship will vote in May

DAILY STAR

Jurgen Klopp has looked back at his managerial career and confessed how he missed out on two Premier League talismans.

Liverpool might still pocket a transfer fee for Trent Alexander-Arnold this summer, despite his contract expiring at the end of the season.

THE ATHLETIC

The LA Lakers' LeBron James is to miss up to two weeks off action after straining his groin in a loss to the Boston Celtics.

DAILY RECORD

Bullish Antonio Conte claims Scott McTominay is in the clear over serious injury fears and offered Scotland boss Steve Clarke hope about his talismanic midfielder.

Image: Scott McTominay could still feature in Scotland's Nations League relegation play-off with Greece, Antonio Conte has suggested

SCOTTISH SUN

Lennon Miller could clinch a summer move to Union Saint-Gilloise and set up a huge switch to Brighton.