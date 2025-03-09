Kobbie Mainoo: Man Utd hold 12-month option in midfielder's contract amid reluctance over new deal - Paper Talk
Plus: Erik ten Hag wanted to be at Manchester United "for the next 10 years" prior to his sacking last October; Ian Wright speaks to WSL chiefs in plea against scrapping relegation from women's top flight
Sunday 9 March 2025 22:26, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...
THE SUN
Manchester United have an option to extend Kobbie Mainoo's contract by 12 months.
Belgium's No 1 Koen Casteels has quit the national team after Thibaut Courtois was allowed to make a comeback.
DAILY MIRROR
Aleksandar Mitrovic has been admitted to hospital due to a 'rapid heartbeat caused by physical stress', according to reports in Saudi Arabia.
Former Manchester United coach Benni McCarthy has revealed Erik ten Hag wanted to be in charge of the club "for the next 10 years" before he was sacked.
THE TELEGRAPH
The second half of England's Six Nations victory over Italy saw a drone trailing a Palestinian flag over the top of Allianz Stadium.
THE TIMES
Ian Wright has privately spoken to Women's Super League organisers to express his belief that relegation should not be removed from the division under any circumstances.
DAILY STAR
Jurgen Klopp has looked back at his managerial career and confessed how he missed out on two Premier League talismans.
Liverpool might still pocket a transfer fee for Trent Alexander-Arnold this summer, despite his contract expiring at the end of the season.
THE ATHLETIC
The LA Lakers' LeBron James is to miss up to two weeks off action after straining his groin in a loss to the Boston Celtics.
DAILY RECORD
Bullish Antonio Conte claims Scott McTominay is in the clear over serious injury fears and offered Scotland boss Steve Clarke hope about his talismanic midfielder.
SCOTTISH SUN
Lennon Miller could clinch a summer move to Union Saint-Gilloise and set up a huge switch to Brighton.