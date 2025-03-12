Liverpool interested in Nico Schlotterbeck as Virgil Van Dijk replacement - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Liverpool are reportedly 'very interested' in signing Borussia Dortmund centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck as a potential successor to Virgil van Dijk.

Sporting Lisbon's in-demand striker Viktor Gyokeres is reportedly interested in joining three Premier League clubs this summer.

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk was spotted deep in conversation with two PSG chiefs after the Reds were knocked out of the Champions League by the French outfit.

Jean-Philippe Mateta has returned to first-team training for the first time since being on the end of a horror tackle that left him hospitalised and requiring 26 stitches.

There is still a possibility that Jadon Sancho could end up back at Old Trafford this summer if Chelsea decide not to go through with their obligation to buy deal - although it would cost what insiders say is 'a significant penalty' to pull out under the terms of their loan agreement with Manchester United.

Chelsea are believed to be looking at a number of wingers this summer, including exciting Real Betis talent Jesus Rodriguez.

Manchester United are likely to take a big hit this summer as they look to refresh a squad full of expensive stars on big salaries.

Manchester United could bank as little as £20m from selling Marcus Rashford this summer.

THE SUN

Alexis Mac Allister was pelted with missiles from the away end while taking a corner in their Champions League penalty defeat against Paris Saint-Germain.

Feuding boxers Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn have clashed again ahead of their Best of British showdown.

THE TIMES

The UK's hopes of hosting the 2035 Women's World Cup have received a significant boost after it emerged that it is set to be the only European bid.

THE ATHLETIC

City Football Group (CFG), the holding company that oversees the multi-club ownership group spearheaded by Manchester City, recorded a £122.2m pre-tax loss in the 2023-24 season, taking CFG's combined losses since its 2013 founding to £972.8m.

Nottingham Forest have confirmed there is a possibility that work could begin on their ambitious stadium redevelopment plans next season.

William Saliba says he wants to stay and win trophies at Arsenal, as leaving before then would see the fans "forget" about him.

Sunderland posted a pre-tax loss of £8.6m in their annual accounts for the year ending July 31 2024, a figure that would have almost doubled had the club not sold striker Ross Stewart to Southampton.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United are set for a major squad overhaul next summer, with eight first-team players reportedly set to leave.

THE GUARDIAN

FIFA has been accused of reneging on a commitment to ensure workers' safety on World Cup projects by refusing inspectors access to observe conditions inside Mexico's Azteca Stadium.

The Philadelphia Eagles have confirmed they will visit the White House to celebrate their victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in this year's Super Bowl.

DAILY RECORD

Alex Rae has told of the heartbreaking conversation he had with Rangers chief Patrick Stewart - in which he was told he was being sacked by his beloved club.

Brian Laudrup will return to Ibrox on Thursday night to publicly support Barry Ferguson's bid to become the next Rangers boss.

Stefan Gartenmann left Aberdeen in the summer but has still remained an important player for them in the transfer market - playing a major part in Jimmy Thelin landing a couple of his top January targets.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers have secured a loan against future transfer fees, it has emerged.

Former Rangers kitman Jim McAlister has landed a plum new role with Steve Clarke's national team.