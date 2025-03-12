Arsenal want Bruno Guimaraes as part of triple summer transfer spree under incoming chief Andrea Berta - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Arsenal want to sign Bruno Guimaraes as part of a stunning triple summer transfer spree under incoming new chief Andrea Berta.

Premier League owner Tony Bloom has lost £50,000 after betting on his own horse at Cheltenham.

Ange Postecoglou snapped at a journalist's question ahead of Tottenham's crunch Europa League clash against AZ Alkmaar.

DAILY MIRROR

Arsenal are expected to be busy in the transfer market this summer with Andrea Berta poised to oversee their business after agreeing to become the Gunners' new sporting director

DAILY EXPRESS

Harry Maguire has been in better form for Manchester United this season, but the Red Devils have been urged to pay off his contract and let him leave the club.

Manchester United are set to lose a second member of their medical team to a Premier League rival.

Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario believes that Andoni Iraola has turned Bournemouth into the best 'pressuring' team around. The Cherries boss is rumoured to be on Spurs' managerial shortlist in case they decide to part ways with current manager Ange Postecoglou.

Formula 1 have announced a major power play by tying down chief executive Stefano Domenicali to a new long-term contract.

THE TIMES

Newcastle United supporters heading back to Tyneside by train after the Carabao Cup final will be barred from drinking alcohol.

Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou stands by saying he always wins something in his second year at clubs as Spurs attempt to salvage season against AZ Alkmaar in Europa League.

THE TELEGRAPH

Ruben Amorim says Manchester United's "underperforming" players cannot have any complaints about Sir Jim Ratcliffe's criticism and cited Casemiro as an example of someone who needed to raise his game.

THE GUARDIAN

Crystal Palace have opened talks with Oliver Glasner over extending his contract in an attempt to ward off potential interest from RB Leipzig.

THE ATHLETIC

Brazilian club Palmeiras and the bodies representing professional clubs in the country have written to FIFA and CONMEBOL demanding action after another high-profile incident of racism in South America.

EVENING STANDARD

Ange Postecoglou says he stands by his comment about "always" winning a trophy in his second season and suggested his words have been twisted by his critics "for their own purposes".

DAILY MAIL

Man United's £2billion super stadium plans have been thrown into DOUBT as industry insiders call into question Sir Jim Ratcliffe's bold statements.

SCOTTISH SUN

Jose Mourinho has told Rangers defeat didn't hurt him as the Fenerbahce boss bullishly claimed 'they're not better than us'.