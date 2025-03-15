Virgil van Dijk urges Liverpool supporters not to panic over his contract and future plans - Paper Talk
Plus: Alexander Isak says he will "probably" speak to Newcastle about a new deal; Mikel Arteta has praised "brave" Ben White after he told Thomas Tuchel he wants an England return; Oliver Glasner is in talks over a new Crystal Palace contract
Saturday 15 March 2025 07:52, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...
THE SUN
Mikel Arteta saluted "brave" Ben White after he told Thomas Tuchel he wants an England return.
DAILY MIRROR
Paul Scholes reckons Ruben Amorim would like to sign Martin Zubimendi after his comments about the Real Sociedad midfielder in midweek.
DAILY MAIL
Virgil van Dijk has urged Liverpool fans to not panic or feel anxious over his unsolved future, and channel all their energy into backing the team to winning the Carabao Cup final on Sunday - and the Premier League title.
In-demand Newcastle and Sweden striker Alexander Isak, 25, says he will "probably" speak to the club about a new contract in the summer.
THE TIMES
Bruno Fernandes has hit back at Sir Jim Ratcliffe over his claim that some Manchester United players are "overpaid" and "underperforming."
THE ATHLETIC
Crystal Palace are in talks with Oliver Glasner over extending the manager's contract at Selhurst Park.
Real Madrid defender Ferland Mendy is set for a spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.
THE GUARDIAN
Pep Guardiola has responded sarcastically to Fabio Capello's claim that he is arrogant, has "ruined Italian football" and has made the sport boring.
Eight of the world's leading women's clubs, including big-name sides from the US and Europe, will compete in a new, lucrative seven-a-side tournament in Portugal during the week leading up to this season's Women's Champions League final.