Virgil van Dijk urges Liverpool supporters not to panic over his contract and future plans - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Mikel Arteta saluted "brave" Ben White after he told Thomas Tuchel he wants an England return.

DAILY MIRROR

Paul Scholes reckons Ruben Amorim would like to sign Martin Zubimendi after his comments about the Real Sociedad midfielder in midweek.

Image: Virgil van Dijk is yet to sign a new Liverpool contract

DAILY MAIL

Virgil van Dijk has urged Liverpool fans to not panic or feel anxious over his unsolved future, and channel all their energy into backing the team to winning the Carabao Cup final on Sunday - and the Premier League title.

In-demand Newcastle and Sweden striker Alexander Isak, 25, says he will "probably" speak to the club about a new contract in the summer.

THE TIMES

Bruno Fernandes has hit back at Sir Jim Ratcliffe over his claim that some Manchester United players are "overpaid" and "underperforming."

Image: Bruno Fernandes has responded to comments from Sir Jim Ratcliffe

THE ATHLETIC

Crystal Palace are in talks with Oliver Glasner over extending the manager's contract at Selhurst Park.

Real Madrid defender Ferland Mendy is set for a spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is unmoved by comments from former England manager Fabio Capello that described him as 'arrogant' and that he had 'done a lot of harm' to football

THE GUARDIAN

Pep Guardiola has responded sarcastically to Fabio Capello's claim that he is arrogant, has "ruined Italian football" and has made the sport boring.

Eight of the world's leading women's clubs, including big-name sides from the US and Europe, will compete in a new, lucrative seven-a-side tournament in Portugal during the week leading up to this season's Women's Champions League final.