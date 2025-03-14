Liverpool make Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez one of the main targets to replace Andy Robertson - Paper Talk
Plus: Arsenal chasing deal for Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes; Magpies defender Dan Burn could be set for his first England call-up as part of Thomas Tuchel's first squad; Chelsea striker Sam Kerr closes in on her return from injury
Friday 14 March 2025 07:55, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...
DAILY MAIL
Liverpool have been scouring the market for a left-back to replace 31-year-old Scot Andy Robertson with Bournemouth's Hungary defender Milos Kerkez, 21, one of their main targets.
Newcastle defender Dan Burn is set to win a maiden England call-up as part of Thomas Tuchel's first squad.
Arsenal are mulling over which way to expand the Emirates Stadium after being recently presented with a variety of options by an architectural design firm in a major step forward.
Match of the Day is set to retain its traditional format - although significant changes are afoot for Football Focus, Mail Sport understands.
THE SUN
Arsenal are chasing a deal to sign Newcastle's 27-year-old Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes this summer.
Newcastle are reportedly set to leave St James' Park and build a new 65,000-seater capacity stadium.
THE TIMES
BBC Sport is planning a significant shake-up with most staff offered voluntary redundancy and 27 people having their jobs scrapped.
Lord's is set to generate nearly £4m less in revenue for the upcoming ICC World Test Championship final after India's failure to qualify.
THE TELEGRAPH
The Prince of Wales has described football's television blackout rule as "irritating".
THE ATHLETIC
Barcelona have confirmed the contract extension of defender Inigo Martinez.
Joshua Kimmich has signed a new contract with Bayern Munich through to 2029.
Kylian Mbappe has returned to the France squad for the first time since September.
DAILY MIRROR
Peter Crouch left ITV's Cheltenham Festival host Oli Bell stunned after making a cheeky remark about his wife, Abbey Clancy.
THE GUARDIAN
Star striker Sam Kerr has been included in Chelsea's squad for the Women's Champions League knock-out rounds in an indication she is nearing a return from injury.
SCOTTISH SUN
Seats at Ibrox have been left damaged by Fenerbahce fans following the clash with Rangers.