Liverpool make Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez one of the main targets to replace Andy Robertson - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Liverpool have been scouring the market for a left-back to replace 31-year-old Scot Andy Robertson with Bournemouth's Hungary defender Milos Kerkez, 21, one of their main targets.

Newcastle defender Dan Burn is set to win a maiden England call-up as part of Thomas Tuchel's first squad.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Bournemouth take the lead over Tottenham through Marcus Tavernier

Arsenal are mulling over which way to expand the Emirates Stadium after being recently presented with a variety of options by an architectural design firm in a major step forward.

Match of the Day is set to retain its traditional format - although significant changes are afoot for Football Focus, Mail Sport understands.

THE SUN

Arsenal are chasing a deal to sign Newcastle's 27-year-old Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes this summer.

Image: Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes celebrates scoring against West Ham

Newcastle are reportedly set to leave St James' Park and build a new 65,000-seater capacity stadium.

THE TIMES

BBC Sport is planning a significant shake-up with most staff offered voluntary redundancy and 27 people having their jobs scrapped.

Lord's is set to generate nearly £4m less in revenue for the upcoming ICC World Test Championship final after India's failure to qualify.

THE TELEGRAPH

The Prince of Wales has described football's television blackout rule as "irritating".

THE ATHLETIC

Barcelona have confirmed the contract extension of defender Inigo Martinez.

Joshua Kimmich has signed a new contract with Bayern Munich through to 2029.

Image: Joshua Kimmich has signed a new deal at Bayern Munich

Kylian Mbappe has returned to the France squad for the first time since September.

DAILY MIRROR

Peter Crouch left ITV's Cheltenham Festival host Oli Bell stunned after making a cheeky remark about his wife, Abbey Clancy.

THE GUARDIAN

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chelsea striker Sam Kerr was cleared of racially aggravated harassment towards a police officer

Star striker Sam Kerr has been included in Chelsea's squad for the Women's Champions League knock-out rounds in an indication she is nearing a return from injury.

SCOTTISH SUN

Seats at Ibrox have been left damaged by Fenerbahce fans following the clash with Rangers.