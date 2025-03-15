Liverpool forward Luis Diaz reportedly subject of 'genuine' interest from Barcelona - Paper Talk
Plus: Arsenal make contact with representatives of Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams; Julian Alvarez's agent says Liverpool were interested in signing him from Manchester City last summer, before he joined Atletico Madrid; France boss Didier Deschamps has thrown his support behind Paul Pogba
Saturday 15 March 2025 22:56, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...
SUNDAY MIRROR
Barcelona reportedly have "genuine" interest in Liverpool forward Luis Diaz, with the Reds facing a transfer conundrum as they risk losing a host of their top forwards.
Shay Given reckons there might be a statue commissioned in honour of Eddie Howe and his players if they claim immortality in the Carabao Cup final.
MAIL ON SUNDAY
Arsenal have reportedly made contact with Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams' representatives over a potential transfer in what could be one of the coups of the summer.
SUNDAY EXPRESS
Julian Alvarez's agent has confirmed that Liverpool were interested in signing him from Manchester City last summer, before he joined Atletico Madrid.
France head coach Didier Deschamps has thrown his support behind Paul Pogba, insisting that the ex-Manchester United star can reach the top of his game again.
Wataru Endo has a score to settle at Wembley, the scene where he notably couldn't revel in last season's Carabao Cup glory against Chelsea due to injury.
SUN ON SUNDAY
Jamaica boss Steve McClaren has revealed Michail Antonio's proposed return to action in the summer following his horror car crash.
SUNDAY TELEGRAPH
Australia and Saudi Arabia are in talks about partnering on a new global Twenty20 league, which would see eight teams play in four different locations each year, in a format likened to tennis's Grand Slams.
SUNDAY RECORD
Nicolas Kuhn drops a cryptic Celtic exit hint as the stopwatch starts on his competing ambitions.