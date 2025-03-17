Manchester United line up summer move for Barcelona forward Raphinha - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

Man Utd are interested in signing Barcelona forward Raphinha this summer, according to reports in the Spanish press.

Manchester United chose a night when the heavens opened and the rain tumbled down to end two goal droughts.



Newcastle fans have taken over Covent Garden for a second consecutive night as they celebrate Carabao Cup success.

Lando Norris reckons McLaren are the team to beat as he began his bid for a maiden Formula One title with victory at the Australian GP.

Arne Slot reckons his side suffered Carabao Cup final defeat because they could not cope with a Newcastle aerial bombardment.

Thomas Tuchel has added Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White to his squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia, with Cole Palmer injured.

Man Utd duo break embarrassing goal droughts to inflict more misery on Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Ange Postecoglou branded Tottenham losing 15 Premier League games this season as "unacceptable" - and also singled out Yves Bissouma for criticism following their defeat by Fulham.



Arne Slot rejects suggestions Newcastle beat his Liverpool side in the Carabao Cup final because they were "more hungry".



Jack Draper, 23, WINS his maiden ATP title at Indian Wells with dominant victory over Holger Rune - becoming just the fifth Brit to achieve the feat.

Rory McIlroy faces nail-biting Players Championship play-off with JJ Spaun after dramatic climax.



Cole Palmer is expected to withdraw from Thomas Tuchel's England squad after sustaining a muscle injury in training with Chelsea.



A disappointed Virgil van Dijk made a point to go over to the Newcastle huddle as they were celebrating their Carabao Cup final victory, before grabbing Dan Burn and every single member of their squad to shake their hand.

Wayne Rooney's son Kit has turned his attention to darts after "retiring" from football.



Vaclav Cerny sprayed a bunch of Celtic fans with water as he celebrated Hamza Igamane's dramatic winning goal, leading to a furious reaction from the crowd and some supporters punching the away dugout.

Almost 100 ultras were denied entry to Sunday's Old Firm clash at Celtic Park after refusing to be searched for weapons and pyros. And 90 fans were reported to prosecutors for failing to comply.



Rangers have announced the passing of their oldest living former player Don Kichenbrand at the age of 91.