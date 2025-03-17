Bournemouth confident of signing Liverpool's Caoimhin Kelleher in summer transfer window - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Bournemouth are confident of beating 'big-six' clubs to sign Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher this summer.

Real Madrid will step up their ploy to land Dean Huijsen this summer after the Bournemouth defender was promoted to Spain's senior squad.

Liverpool star Luis Diaz could leave Anfield at the end of the season amid interest from Barcelona.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United have drawn up a four-man shortlist as they look to strengthen in attacking areas this summer.

Rasmus Hojlund admits he has to take his fair share of responsibility for a marathon goal drought at Manchester United.

DAILY MIRROR

Bukayo Saka is eyeing a comeback in time to face Real Madrid.

THE TIMES

Premiership Rugby will officially trial using designated away ends at two matches in April for Gloucester and Harlequins supporters.

The government has insisted it is "absolutely committed" to bringing in a football regulator, despite a Treasury minister refusing to confirm it is going ahead.

THE GUARDIAN

Kieran Trippier has stressed that Newcastle's Carabao Cup win will not distract the team from their over­riding ambition this season of achieving ­Champions League qualification.

The Cincinnati Bengals have agreed to four-year extensions with receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, assuring that Joe Burrow will have his top two targets with him for some time.

THE TELEGRAPH

Former Crystal Palace sporting director Iain Moody is being lined up as a contender to succeed Dougie Freedman, who is set to take a job in Saudi Arabia.

Andoni Iraola and Marco Silva will be among the leading candidates to succeed Ange Postecoglou if Tottenham Hotspur feel forced into changing the club's head coach.

EVENING STANDARD

Former Chelsea defender William Gallas has launched a stinging criticism of Jadon Sancho following the loanee's performance in the 1-0 defeat to Arsenal.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic have been credited with an interest in Nantes £8.4m-rated wide man Herba Guirassy - but also face competition from Leeds United to land the teenager.

Ex-Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha is reportedly on the brink of the sack at Santos - and the club's superstar Neymar is set to play an active role in helping bring in his replacement.