Man Utd transfer news: Napoli ready to offer Victor Osimhen as part of Rasmus Hojlund deal - Paper Talk

THE MIRROR

Antonio Conte's Napoli are ready to offer Rasmus Hojlund a summer return to Serie A and Victor Osimhen could go to Manchester United as part of the deal.

Manchester United are set to watch two prospective new strikers during the international break, including Ipswich star Liam Delap.

Bernardo Silva hopes to stay at Manchester City this summer and see out his contract amid rumours he could leave as part of a squad overhaul.

Thomas Tuchel introduced his new era with high fives, smiles and a big bear hug.

Ruben Amorim has devised a plan to allow his players to rest during the international break.

DAILY MAIL

Kylian Mbappe has admitted his relationship with Antoine Griezmann is complicated but insisted suggestions of an all-out rift are wide of the mark.

Chelsea youngster Omari Kellyman has been ruled out for the rest of the season after reinjuring his hamstring.

The Saudi Arabian backers of LIV Golf are stepping up plans for an audacious bid to buy Wentworth Golf Club.

THE TIMES

Arsenal's prize money and bonuses from the Champions League this season will top £100m should they overcome Real Madrid in the quarter-finals as the club seek to benefit from UEFA's new distribution model.

Newcastle Falcons risk losing their place in the Gallagher Premiership if they cannot find a new investor for next season.

THE GUARDIAN

The Premier League has further delayed the introduction of semi-automated offside technology (SAOT) after the record eight-minute video assistant referee check in the FA Cup fifth-round tie between Bournemouth and Wolves.

DAILY RECORD

It has been a tough start to life for Kyogo Furuhashi at Rennes since his £10m January switch from Celtic and reports in France suggest he might not be there much longer.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic are lining up a summer move for Guingamp midfield powerhouse Kalidou Sidibe, according to reports.