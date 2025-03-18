Chelsea must pay Man Utd penalty fee if they pull out of Jadon Sancho permanent transfer - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

THE INDEPENDENT

Chelsea will have to pay millions of pounds to Manchester United in a penalty clause if they pull out of their agreement to sign Jadon Sancho on a permanent deal this summer.

DAILY MAIL

Cole Palmer is set to undergo a second scan on his muscular injury which has stopped the Chelsea playmaker from joining up with the England national team.

Manchester United's decision to uproot fans to make room for a new VIP dugout club at Old Trafford has been branded 'appalling' and 'ruthless'.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport Lisa Nandy confirmed the government are 'excited' by Manchester United's new stadium plans as talks begin regarding funding for the project

THE SUN

Arsenal have been warned about expanding the Emirates by former managing director Keith Edelman.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Manchester United and Manchester City have allegedly been caught up in an age fraud scandal over six academy stars.

In-game bonus points and extra points for away wins could be introduced to the World Test Championship as part of discussions to reform the competition before the next cycle begins in June.

Newcastle United are looking into staging their League Cup win celebrations on the Town Moor rather than having an open-top bus parade through the city.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Carabao Cup final clash between Liverpool and Newcastle

The bitter row to engulf this year's Boat Race has deepened after reigning Olympic champion Tom Ford was blocked from taking part for Cambridge.

DAILY MIRROR

The FA won't be telling Rasmus Hojlund to stop his cut-throat celebration after the Manchester United striker brought it back out against Leicester.

Atletico Madrid have shut down rumours linking Julian Alvarez with a move to Liverpool, insisting the Argentine striker is not for sale.

DAILY RECORD

Spanish airline company Vueling have announced a special direct connection between Bilbao and Glasgow ahead of the Europa League quarter-final between Rangers and Athletic Bilbao.

Winger Vaclav Cerny "definitely" wants a permanent move to Rangers in the summer. However, the Wolfsburg loanee admits he has not heard from the Light Blues on a move at this stage.

Celtic fans have been told that posting some "very dangerous" pictures of police officers and match-going families online could be a safety risk.