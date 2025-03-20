Liverpool transfer news: Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez could join Mohamed Salah in leaving Anfield - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Liverpool could see two of their star forwards leave this summer, regardless of what happens to Mohamed Salah, with Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez drawing interest from outside the Premier League.

Frank Lampard could manage Chelsea for a third time, according to former team-mate William Gallas.

Cash-strapped Barcelona are facing the daunting prospect of losing up to 10 academy players in the summer transfer window.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United are reportedly willing to stump up more than £50m to land top defensive target Jarrad Branthwaite this summer.

Bernie Ecclestone led tributes to his "special" friend Eddie Jordan, the Formula 1 legend who has died aged 76.

Lucas Paqueta is ready to front up and fight for his career at his FA spot-fixing trial - and it can be revealed his former West Ham manager David Moyes has agreed to act as a witness in a significant section of the 27-year-old Brazilian's defence.

England midfielder Angel Gomes is reportedly set to snub a move to West Ham as he approaches the end of his Lille contract.

THE INDEPENDENT

Eddie Hearn has said Anthony Joshua is unable to start a proper training camp for his next fight as the former heavyweight champion recently suffered an "injury setback".

World Boxing is to announce updated gender eligibility rulings in "two to three weeks" following a consultation on how the sport tackles an issue which threatened to derail last year's Olympic Games.

THE SUN

Manchester United are interested in signing Borussia Dortmund star Felix Nmecha, according to reports.

Newcastle have made keeping Alexander Isak their top priority - and have Dean Huijsen as their No 1 defensive target.

Model pupil Ethan Nwaneri handed in homework on the morning after his Arsenal debut and scored 98 per cent on his maths test.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Bournemouth are looking into turning Kepa Arrizabalaga's loan into a permanent deal from Chelsea as they assess their No 1 options in a hectic summer of goalkeeper activity in the transfer market.

DAILY RECORD

Neil Lennon has been offered a bumper deal to return to management with Championship side Dunfermline and is said to be 'on the brink' of taking it.