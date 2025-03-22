Football gossip, paper talk and transfer rumours: Marcus Rashford, Rayan Cherki and Thiago Motta

The top stories and football transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers. Catch up on Saturday's gossip here.

THE SUNDAY STAR

Ruben Amorim will not offer Marcus Rashford a Manchester United lifeline this summer, and United bosses will look to strike a permanent deal with Aston Villa for Rashford in the region of £60m.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Liverpool have been handed a huge boost in their pursuit of Lyon star Rayan Cherki. The Ligue 1 side have decided to sell the 21-year-old this summer, though Arne Slot's Reds will face significant competition from the likes of Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

Man Utd hero Jaap Stam believes that the Red Devils' current crop should talk to Luke Littler about handling pressure.

Juventus are ready to sack manager Thiago Motta and replace him with Roberto Mancini, according to reports.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Arne Slot will warn his Liverpool players that they will be haunted forever if they fail to bring the Premier League title back to Anfield.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Liverpool's charity match with Chelsea at Anfield on Saturday turned ugly as Blues hero Dennis Wise squared up to Jay Spearing.

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has suffered a setback in his recovery from a calf injury.

Bayern Munich and France legend Franck Ribery has revealed he almost had his leg amputated towards the end of his career.

THE SUNDAY TIMES

The ECB is interested in building a £500million roofed stadium capable of staging Test cricket and other major matches regardless of the weather and potentially outside of the English summer.

THE OBSERVER

England Women are facing another impasse with the Football Association over bonuses, with the squad yet to agree to the terms they have been offered for their European Championship defence this summer.

Jim Ratcliffe, the co-owner of Manchester United, has been challenged over the proposed use of hundreds of millions of pounds of public funds to deliver his vision of building the "world's greatest stadium".

THE ATHLETIC

Everton and Leicester City have been accused by an anti-gambling body of breaching the Gambling Commission's demands by advertising gambling firms which are now unlicensed in the United Kingdom but whose controls against UK customers using the sites are easily bypassed.

The US-Mexico bid for the 2031 Women's World Cup is exploring staging matches in Costa Rica and Jamaica.

SUNDAY MAIL

Leeds United could miss out on a whopping £80m jackpot if they slip up in the Premier League promotion race for the second consecutive season - and Rangers could face takeover implications with NFL Enterprises set to hold a stake in both clubs.