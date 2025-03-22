Football gossip, paper talk and transfer rumours: Jadon Sancho, Andre Onana and Antoine Semenyo
The latest transfer gossip and speculation from today's papers with Chelsea facing a penalty fee if on-loan Man Utd winger Jadon Sancho returns to Old Trafford; Man Utd goalkeeper Andre Onana set for a Saudi Arabia move; Liverpool could use Ben Doak to land Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo
Sunday 23 March 2025 23:00, UK
The top stories and football transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers. Catch up on Sunday's gossip.
THE ATHLETIC
Chelsea will have to pay Manchester United £5m if they do not turn Jadon Sancho's loan into a permanent deal in summer. The winger left Old Trafford on a temporary basis in a deal with a buy obligation worth up to £25m - but Chelsea can opt out for a set fee.
THE SUN
Manchester United's Andre Onana looks set for Saudi Arabia leaving Ruben Amorim eyeing two of Europe's hottest young keepers with Royal Antwerp's Senne Lammens and Lille's Lucas Chevalier on Man Utd's radar.
Thomas Tuchel could be heading to Barcelona for his first away game as England manager, with the Three Lions set to play Andorra away there in a World Cup qualifier on June 7.
DAILY MAIL
Everton held a successful test evacuation of their new stadium on Sunday, as it emerged that only two per cent of the £800m cost of building it came through public money.
Costa Rican outfit Alajuelense are emerging as a candidate to replace Club Leon in this summer's Club World Cup, according to a report.
DAILY MIRROR
Liverpool could use their sought-after winger Ben Doak as bait to land Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo.
THE TIMES
Jean-Philippe Mateta is in contention to return to action against Fulham in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Saturday when the Crystal Palace striker will wear a specially made mask to protect his left ear.
DAILY TELEGRAPH
Aston Villa centre-back Tyrone Mings is set to land a stunning role on the board of directors for Euro 2028 and will combine playing Premier League football with organising the tournament in England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales.
A pitch-side confrontation in which a fan allegedly attempted to punch Wrexham captain James McClean will be scrutinised by the Football Association.
Formula One nostalgists could be celebrating the return of screaming V10s with a return to naturally aspirated engines now being actively discussed between teams and the FIA.
Red Bull are understood to be considering switching rookie Liam Lawson with Racing Bulls driver Yuki Tsunoda as early as the next race weekend in Suzuka.
Sergio Garcia has suffered his fair share of Open Championship heartache over the past three decades and on Sunday the two-time runner-up penned a new painful chapter in this torrid story of close calls.
THE GUARDIAN
English grassroots clubs have been urged to respond to the "severe failures" of leading officials by voting in favour of Bill Sweeney's removal as chief executive of the Rugby Football Union at a special general meeting (SGM) on Thursday.
DAILY RECORD
Philippe Clement is reportedly a leading candidate to become manager of Anderlecht next season.
Hibs are interested in Walsall defender Oisin McEntee.