Football gossip, paper talk and transfer rumours: Man Utd send scouts to watch Southampton winger Tyler Dibling

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...Catch up on Tuesday's gossip.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United scouts were at Bangor City to watch Tyler Dibling in action for England U19s against Wales, and it is understood 14 Premier League clubs - led by United, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Manchester City - have inquired about the gifted 19-year-old winger.

Referees' boss Howard Webb has told EFL clubs that Premier League match officials are earning an average of £240,000-a-year.

The construction of Manchester United's new £2bn stadium might take longer than some people hope, but one way of speeding up the process would be for the club to agree a land swap with their freight company neighbours.

Chelsea are reportedly prepared to pay over the odds to beat Real Madrid to the signing of Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen this summer.

Manchester United have confirmed matches will be placed into four categories next season as part of a change fans groups have slammed as 'dynamic pricing'.

THE SUN

Manchester United and Arsenal are keeping tabs on two Olympiakos wonderkids ahead of the summer transfer window - Babis Kostoulas and Christos Mouzakitis.

Six England hopefuls fear they may need to make a summer transfer to book their spot in Thomas Tuchel's World Cup squad.

Manchester United turned down the chance to move into a new 80,000-seater stadium for free, according to an MP.

England are set to play their next home World Cup qualifier at Villa Park in September.

Jadon Sancho wants to return to Borussia Dortmund just seven months after joining Chelsea, according to reports.

DAILY MIRROR

Harry Maguire has been left fighting for his England future after Thomas Tuchel admitted he axed the defender for his first England squad rather than classing him as not being fit enough to report up.

Liverpool's compliance with the Premier League's spending rules could be jeopardised if Trent Alexander-Arnold departs for Real Madrid on a free transfer.

Former Manchester City star Danilo has claimed that he only started playing football 'the right way' under Pep Guardiola.

Trent Alexander-Arnold will be forced to change his favourite shirt number if he moves from Liverpool to Real Madrid this summer as LaLiga does not allow shirt numbers higher than No 25.

THE ATHLETIC

England head coach Thomas Tuchel has expressed concern over the lack of a playing break for footballers with the newly-expanded Club World Cup.

Andoni Iraola's ambitions as a head coach will be matched by Bournemouth, the president of the club's ownership group Black Knight Football has said.

Image: Andoni Iraola greets Sean Dyche before the game

THE GUARDIAN

Reading are trapped in a three-way battle of brinkmanship involving the owner, Dai Yongge, and two potential buyers, the American businessmen Robert Platek and Rob Couhig, leaving staff at the club fearing they will be forced into administration next month.

World Sevens Football, the lucrative seven-a-side women's series that will start in Portugal in May, is to hire one of Chelsea Women's most senior figures, Adrian Jacob.

West Ham are lining up a move for the Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg. Tottenham have also tracked the 17-year-old but West Ham have put themselves in a strong position to advance their interest.

DAILY EXPRESS

Former Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen announced that he will be retiring from football at the end of the season, having opened up on the daily pain he is suffering with and the fear of becoming dependent on painkillers.

THE TIMES

The British & Irish Lions are in talks about playing France for the first time in 40 years to launch their 2029 tour of New Zealand.

Yuki Tsunoda is set to replace Liam Lawson for the Japanese Grand Prix after the New Zealander was brutally dropped by Red Bull after only two races of the new season.

DAILY RECORD

Tony Docherty insists he would have no concerns playing Lyall Cameron against Rangers this weekend.

SCOTTISH SUN

A Danish journalist has sparked major controversy this week after taking aim at Kasper Schmeichel in the aftermath of Denmark's Nations League defeat to Portugal.