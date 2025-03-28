Football gossip, paper talk and transfer rumours: 'Mohamed Salah enters into serious contract talks with Liverpool'

The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...Catch up on Thursday's gossip.

DAILY MAIL

Mohamed Salah could be closer than ever to tying down his Liverpool future as he has entered into serious contract renewal talks, according to a major Egyptian outlet.

Cole Palmer has not trained with team-mates since picking up his muscular problem before the international break, leaving Chelsea sweating on their playmaker's availability for next week's showdown with arch rivals Tottenham.

Everton are to undergo a significant off-field revamp this summer ahead of their move to a new stadium.

Marseille president Pablo Longoria has explained why his club chose not to sign Paul Pogba in the winter transfer window - because it was thought that "his recovery time could upset the balance of the squad".

Barcelona are set to unveil a unique partnership with Taylor Swift ahead of the next El Clasico.

THE INDEPENDENT

Liverpool have held initial talks over the signing of Jeremie Frimpong.

THE SUN

A Chelsea scout witnessed an incredible moment during a spying mission to assess a top South American target in Colombia when teenage forward Neyser Villarreal sparked chaos in a derby clash against Santa Fe by standing on the ball.

Liverpool face a £50m transfer duel with Manchester City for Juventus star Andrea Cambiaso as they battle to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Danny Welbeck has revealed that Sir Alex Ferguson still calls him after games.

DAILY MIRROR

Tickets for Liverpool's potential title clincher at Chelsea are going for a staggering £6,333 each - and they are being flogged by a ticket agency part-owned by Blues co-owner Todd Boehly.

Under-fire Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri has been told there is a consortium ready and waiting to buy the beleaguered Championship club - if he is willing to negotiate a fair price.

Leicester are eyeing up Liam Rosenior as a potential replacement for Ruud van Nistelrooy, it has been claimed.

Enzo Fernandez is being urged to leave Chelsea for Atletico Madrid in the upcoming summer transfer window by some of his international team-mates - but it is said the Argentina star has no appetite to quit London.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver is set to present a proposal to team owners around creating a new European league that is expected to have at least one British franchise, with Manchester City's owners showing an interest in getting involved.

THE TIMES

There are growing concerns that £2.3bn from the sale of Chelsea which has been frozen for nearly three years may not reach Ukraine war victims because of a dispute between the government and Roman Abramovich.

THE ATHLETIC

Tottenham Hotspur have made Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola their top target to take over as head coach should they decide to part company with Ange Postecoglou.

Liverpool are planning for next season with Jarell Quansah on board amid speculation about the defender's future.

Matt O'Riley is on course to return to contention for Brighton & Hove Albion in their pursuit of European qualification in two competitions.

Former West Ham United technical director Tim Steidten has denied being banned from the club's training ground by ex-manager David Moyes.

The Kenyan Football Federation (FKF) has opened an "official investigation" into alleged match manipulation by goalkeeper Patrick Matasi.

Spain's Liga F is set to be the first senior professional league to introduce Football Video Support (FVS), a "cost-effective" alternative to the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system.

THE GUARDIAN

Chelsea risk missing out on the chance to move to Earl's Court if they fail to submit a bid for the site quickly enough.

A US-based consortium is closing in on an £18m majority takeover of Leyton Orient as part of a plan that could lead to an American football franchise being established in east London.

DAILY EXPRESS

Kobbie Mainoo's representatives insist the midfielder wants to extend his Manchester United contract rather than leave the club this summer, according to reports.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers scouts were reportedly in attendance to watch Israeli frontman Dor Turgeman bag his first goal for his country - with the Ibrox club said to be keen on the Maccabi Tel Aviv star.

Former Celtic midfielder Kundai Benyu has described his three years in Glasgow's East End as a 'horrible experience' and believes he was completely shunned by Brendan Rodgers.

Barry Ferguson could hold the key to keeping Vaclav Cerny at Rangers.