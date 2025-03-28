Newcastle join Spurs, West Ham, Arsenal, Chelsea, Man Utd and Liverpool in race to sign Jonathan David - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

Newcastle have reportedly joined Tottenham, West Ham, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool in the race to sign highly-rated Lille forward Jonathan David.

The son of Manchester United great Rio Ferdinand has joined Havant and Waterlooville for the rest of the season.

Manchester City supporters are planning a demonstration against the club's ticketing policies during next week's home game against Leicester.

Aston Villa transfer chief Monchi has revealed his interest in Real Madrid and Turkey starlet Arda Guler, who was involved in a social media spat with Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai last week.

Bayern Munich have opened talks over a new contract for Eric Dier.

A Yeovil supporter has been banned from attending matches due to his negative comments about the club on social media.

Tottenham are eyeing Andoni Iraola in a blow to current manager Ange Postecoglou, it has been claimed.

Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez has opened the door to a dream summer switch to Liverpool after admitting he wants to take the next step in his career with an elite club who are capable of challenging for major honours.

Osasuna have officially launched an appeal against Barcelona after the Spanish league leaders fielded Inigo Martinez in their win against the Pamplona side.

Tottenham have not held talks over Fabio Paratici returning to a full-time position at the club once his worldwide ban ends.

Manchester United have been handed a monumental two-part boost in their hopes of signing Napoli striker Victor Osimhen this summer, according to reports.

Manchester United chief operating officer Collette Roche features on Newcastle's shortlist as the Carabao Cup winners hunt for a new chief executive, according to reports.

Former Arsenal sporting director Edu reportedly carried out a huge amount of work to complete a £51m deal for Martin Zubimendi.

Enzo Maresca cancelled a day off for senior Chelsea stars after they flopped in a training session with the club's U21s.

Sven-Goran Eriksson's family have made £140,000 selling his memorabilia to help settle his debts.

Norwegian football fans have announced a series of protests across the opening two matchdays of the top two divisions after its governing body voted to keep using VAR despite its professional clubs voting to discontinue the system.

James Rodriguez has described FIFA's decision to exclude Liga MX side Club Leon from the Club World Cup as a "grave injustice".

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer has shared his annoyance at the reaction of some Liverpool fans to reports that Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to sign for Real Madrid.

Mason Mount is set to play his first minutes of 2025 as he returns from another injury lay-off.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's rumoured deal to join Real Madrid has sparked Liverpool to enter into contract negotiations with Mohamed Salah.

Newcastle have produced a glossy promotional video of a new 65,000-capacity stadium at Leazes Park in the strongest indication yet that they are planning to leave St James' Park, their home since 1892.

Arsenal are trialling a new take on off-field partnerships by launching their own equivalent of a reality TV dating show.

The Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk's company VVD Promotions Ltd continues to blossom, with income from image rights and other activities swelling its assets by more than £2.4m last year.

Celtic have revealed they are in contact with independent safety and event consultants to review supporters' concerns around policing of the recent Old Firm fixture.

AC Milan legend Joe Jordan reckons Scott McTominay is on course to become one of the best British exports to Italy.

Victor Wanyama called his return to Scottish football with Dunfermline a fairytale.

Brendan Rodgers says Daizen Maeda has earned every penny of an improved deal at Celtic.

Ryan Kent looks set to try and resurrect his career with Seattle Sounders in MLS, with the US side's head coach hinting that the former Rangers star's arrival is imminent.

Hearts could ask the Scottish FA for more Scottish Cup semi-final tickets after selling out their allocation.

Birmingham boss Chris Davies has confirmed the club will be looking to turn Rangers midfielder Kieran Dowell's loan move into a permanent transfer at the end of the season.