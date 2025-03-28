Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes emerges as Real Madrid transfer target - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes has emerged as a surprise transfer target for Real Madrid, according to reports.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Liverpool's owners, Fenway Sports Group, are looking into the possibility of buying a controlling stake in Spanish club Malaga.

Incoming Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta has been tasked with seeing the signing of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi over the line.

STAR ON SUNDAY

Manchester United have joined the race to sign Austrian wonderkid Oghenetejiri Adejenughure.

Eintracht Frankfurt are set to play hardball with Premier League Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United over in-demand striker Hugo Ekitike this summer.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player With Trent Alexander-Arnold's future at Liverpool very much in doubt amid his desire to join Real Madrid, Jamie Carragher looks at what he has meant to the club and how he will be regarded in the eyes of the fans

MAIL ON SUNDAY

James Rodriguez has blasted FIFA for their decision to kick Club Leon out of the Club World Cup, as the former Real Madrid star labelled the call a 'grave injustice'.

He's been hailed as one of football's brightest young coaches and handed the keys to Manchester United but Ruben Amorim was once better known for jokes than tactics, according to former Benfica team-mate Roderick Miranda.

THE SUN

Jean-Philippe Mateta wore a water polo-style helmet on his return from a horror head injury.

Image: Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta, wearing a protective guard, warms up before the FA Cup quarter-final at Craven Cottage

DAILY RECORD

Upfront Brendan Rodgers admits money is not the motivator behind Greg Taylor's impending Celtic exit.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Dundee and Rangers.

Barry Ferguson admits he was left baffled by Rangers as he promised fans: 'I will get to the bottom of it.'

SCOTTISH SUN

He called it a 'fairytale' when he returned to Scottish football with Dunfermline this week. But Victor Wanyama's dream turned into a nightmare after he was sent off on his debut in the Scottish Championship.