Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes emerges as Real Madrid transfer target - Paper Talk
Plus: Man Utd join race to sign Austrian wonderkid Oghenetejiri Adejenughure; Eintracht Frankfurt to play hardball with Man Utd, Liverpool and Arsenal over striker Hugo Ekitike this summer; Liverpool's owners, Fenway Sports Group, look into buying controlling stake in Spanish club Malaga
Saturday 29 March 2025 23:09, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...
SUNDAY EXPRESS
Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes has emerged as a surprise transfer target for Real Madrid, according to reports.
SUNDAY MIRROR
Liverpool's owners, Fenway Sports Group, are looking into the possibility of buying a controlling stake in Spanish club Malaga.
Incoming Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta has been tasked with seeing the signing of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi over the line.
STAR ON SUNDAY
Manchester United have joined the race to sign Austrian wonderkid Oghenetejiri Adejenughure.
Eintracht Frankfurt are set to play hardball with Premier League Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United over in-demand striker Hugo Ekitike this summer.
MAIL ON SUNDAY
James Rodriguez has blasted FIFA for their decision to kick Club Leon out of the Club World Cup, as the former Real Madrid star labelled the call a 'grave injustice'.
He's been hailed as one of football's brightest young coaches and handed the keys to Manchester United but Ruben Amorim was once better known for jokes than tactics, according to former Benfica team-mate Roderick Miranda.
THE SUN
Jean-Philippe Mateta wore a water polo-style helmet on his return from a horror head injury.
DAILY RECORD
Upfront Brendan Rodgers admits money is not the motivator behind Greg Taylor's impending Celtic exit.
Barry Ferguson admits he was left baffled by Rangers as he promised fans: 'I will get to the bottom of it.'
SCOTTISH SUN
He called it a 'fairytale' when he returned to Scottish football with Dunfermline this week. But Victor Wanyama's dream turned into a nightmare after he was sent off on his debut in the Scottish Championship.