Football gossip, paper talk and transfer rumours: Chelsea and Liverpool aiming to sign Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

THE INDEPENDENT

Chelsea and Liverpool are both aiming to secure the signing of Dean Huijsen this summer, although Real Madrid are monitoring the Spanish centre-half.

THE GUARDIAN

Arsenal are exploring a summer move for Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams. Andrea Berta has held talks with the Spain forward's representatives in one of his first acts as the club's sporting director.

Reading have had a potentially significant setback in their attempt to save the club by agreeing a sale this week, with Rob Couhig rejecting a proposal from the owner, Dai Yongge, to lift his security over the Select Car Leasing Stadium and training ground.

THE SUN

Chelsea starlet Donnell McNeilly is yet to sign a new contract amid worries over his lack of first-team opportunities.

DAILY MAIL

Arsenal have stepped up their efforts to sign goalkeeper Joan Garcia from Espanyol after further talks last week.

Chelsea are privately pushing UEFA to help them receive an increased allocation for their Conference League quarter-final first leg at Legia Warsaw next Thursday, after they were handed only 742 tickets for the match.

Liverpool have warned supporters that they will reroute the team bus en route to Anfield if the roads are too busy - as has happened before several big games this season.

Clubs are being offered special covers to protect players from potentially dangerous goalposts after a goalkeeper suffered a horrific injury which put him out of action for more than five months.

Chelsea's ownership of Jose Mourinho's name will effectively cease on Friday, the 20-year anniversary of that trademark and also its renewal date.

Bayern Munich are unwilling to offer Thomas Muller a new deal due to his wages but there is plenty of interest in Muller from the US, and Bayern could look to send him to their partner club in MLS, LAFC.

Numerous clubs in the UK and abroad are keeping a check on Rangers midfielder Tom Lawrence, including high-flying Wrexham who are prepared to make an ambitious attempt to lure the local-born player to the club.

DAILY MIRROR

The seven clubs which Viktor Gyokeres would be open to joining have emerged - and Manchester United aren't on his list.

Former Manchester United defender Brandon Williams has revealed that it 'hurts' to watch football after being released by the club amid his off-the-pitch struggles.

THE ATHLETIC

Ghana, Nigeria, Jamaica and Trinidad & Tobago will compete in a men's football tournament in London later this year.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

The United Kingdom's chances of hosting the 2035 Women's World Cup have been given a significant boost amid confusion at FIFA over a rival bid.

Bill Sweeney has broken his silence after surviving a vote of no confidence as Rugby Football Union chief executive, saying it has "not been an easy time for me personally" in a letter sent to member clubs.

DAILY EXPRESS

Liverpool are closing in on a new contract for Mohamed Salah after making a breakthrough in negotiations, according to reports.

THE TIMES

The Premier League has yet to approve the sale by Chelsea of their women's team to the club's parent company as being of fair market value.

The British and Irish Lions could face a host of recent All Blacks, including Richie Mo'unga, Brodie Retallick and Aaron Smith, in their tour match against an Australia-New Zealand invitational side this summer.

DAILY RECORD

Plans to push for a return to a 10-team top flight might already be dead in the water after it emerged the clubs behind new reconstruction proposals want the Premiership to be made bigger.

Dinamo Zagreb have pulled out all the stops and remain confident of landing Greg Taylor at the end of his Celtic contract.

Hearts chief Andrew McKinlay insists everything is "absolutely fine" in terms of Tony Bloom investing in the club - and that they are charging on regardless of summer transfer plans.

Alex Neil has confirmed in-form Aberdeen star Kevin Nisbet will return to Millwall and the first-team door will be open for him.

Queen's Park chiefs fear major backer Lord Willie Haughey is set to walk away from the club.

SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic were thwarted after making a last-gasp bid at the weekend to sign Georgian international midfielder Giorgi Kochorashvili for next season.