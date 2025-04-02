Football gossip, paper talk and transfer rumours: Arsenal target Nico Williams could become one of club's top earners

The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Arsenal will have to put Nico Williams in their highest bracket of earners if they are to sign the Spain winger this summer. The winger's representatives would expect him to be placed into the same bracket as top-earning stars such as Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz, Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka, who are believed to be earning in the region of £250,000 a week.

Ruud van Nistelrooy has axed Harry Winks from his Leicester City squad after the midfielder refused to compromise on his 100-mile commute.

Newcastle United are looking to build the largest possible stadium they can on land adjacent to St James' Park which could push the capacity close to 70,000.

Harry Brook is in line to become England's new T20 captain but remains in a two-horse race with Ben Stokes for the ODI job.

THE SUN

Newcastle's Carabao Cup glory has revved up their dreams of a huge new stadium.

Oxford United's chief executive Tim Williams has warned the club is in danger of being homeless after plans stalled for a new ground.

Ronnie O'Sullivan admits he has felt "scared" to go near a practice or match table during his enforced snooker break.

DAILY MAIL

Danny Rohl is a possible target for Leicester next season if Ruud van Nistelrooy leaves the club in the event of relegation.

Newcastle are in talks over a lucrative pre-season friendly against Tottenham at what would be a sold-out stadium in the South Korean capital of Seoul.

N'Golo Kante has entered talks with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer over a potential move to Besiktas this summer, according to reports.

Newcastle's Town Moor on-stage party was in danger of being scrapped right up until 3pm on Saturday because of high winds.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch new footage from Newcastle's parade bus as they celebrate their Carabao Cup triumph with their fans.

DAILY STAR

Kevin De Bruyne looks set to leave Manchester City in the summer and link up with a Saudi Arabian second division side.

DAILY MIRROR

Steven Gerrard says he has every intention of returning to management after leaving his post with Al-Ettifaq earlier this year - even if the Liverpool legend has no plans to make a return to the dugout anytime soon as he enjoys some rare downtime.

Manchester City star Erling Haaland has been pictured free from his protective boot but still using a crutch as he attempts to recover from his ankle injury.

EVENING STANDARD

Arsenal have issued a fresh ticket warning to fans ahead of their Champions League showdown with Real Madrid.

THE ATHLETIC

Image: Antonio Rudiger after Real Madrid's Champions League win over Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid's latest Champions League triumph earned the Spanish club £116.4m in prize money last season, according to new figures published by UEFA.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has dismissed a proposal to expand the 2030 World Cup to 64 teams as a "bad idea", saying it would damage both the tournament itself and Europe's qualifying competition.

US Soccer is forging new relationships with the Trump administration to ensure preparations for the 2026 World Cup run smoothly, its chief executive has said.

Crystal Palace's Caleb Kporha has signed a new four-year contract with the club.

THE TIMES

World Rugby is open to taking the World Cup to the Middle East but could favour a Spanish bid for 2035 with matches at Barcelona's Nou Camp and Real Madrid's Bernabeu Stadium.

DAILY RECORD

The Queen's Park academy that helped establish the likes of Scotland stars Andy Robertson and Lawrence Shankland is set to be cruelly axed.

Rangers have warned fans that they may scrap the singing section at Ibrox over "issues of concern".

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers are in court facing a lawsuit of around £2m from a firm which produces payment cards for football fans.

Clyde FC have revealed they are in a legal battle with Hamilton Accies to continue playing their home matches at New Douglas Park beyond this season.