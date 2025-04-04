Football gossip, paper talk and transfer rumours: Arsenal target Viktor Gyokeres signing from Sporting this summer

The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

DAILY EXPRESS

Arsenal are set to turn their attention away from Alexander Isak and instead set their sights on Sporting centre-forward Viktor Gyokeres as a top target for the upcoming summer transfer window, according to reports.

Newcastle United sporting director Paul Mitchell has reportedly marked out Jon Aramburu to replace Kieran Trippier this summer.

THE SUN

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho has dropped the biggest hint yet he is thinking of leaving Old Trafford - after 'discreetly' putting his house up for sale.

Roberto De Zerbi has faced a player mutiny at Marseille, according to reports.

Spain ace Sergio Canales needed medical treatment for a badly-cut leg...after smashing a glass door amid an alleged row with ex-Manchester City star Martin Demichelis.

DAILY MAIL

Sporting Lisbon are willing to sanction the sale of Viktor Gyokeres at a cut-price fee as a 'thank you' gesture, according to a report.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been sensationally tipped to become the owner of LaLiga side Valencia, according to a report.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Manchester City's latest 'discrimination' claim accuses the Premier League of distorting spending check rules in favour of Arsenal and a handful of rivals.

THE ATHLETIC

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti is confident Thibaut Courtois will be fit to face Arsenal in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday.

Emma Hayes says the US women's national team is in "dreamland" following the news that the United States is set to co-host the 2031 Women's World Cup.

Andy O'Boyle has rejoined Liverpool as managing director of their women's team.

THE GUARDIAN

The court of arbitration for sport (CAS) will hold fast-track appeals next month as Mexican side Club León try to overturn a FIFA decision to expel them from the Club World Cup in the United States.

THE TIMES

Manchester City are expected to erect a statue of Kevin De Bruyne outside the Etihad Stadium after he announced that he would be departing the club after 10 glorious seasons.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino provoked some astonishment at UEFA's annual congress by suddenly announcing that the UK will host the 2035 Women's World Cup and the United States the tournament in 2031, as they are the only valid bids.

Golf is heading back towards another power struggle after the PGA Tour refused to accept the conditions for a $1.5bn (£1.16bn) deal with the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF).

The NBA's ambassador John Amaechi has intervened in the civil war that is threatening to tear British basketball apart by writing to the minister for sport.

DAILY RECORD

Livid Lord Willie Haughey was left raging after Queen's Park fans used his name for derogatory pub quiz team names.

SCOTTISH SUN

Council and police chiefs have failed to agree a plan to house an Old Firm title party leaving residents and businesses in Scotland's biggest city fearing wrecked streets.

The next casualty of Queen's Park's cutbacks will be the women's team, which will be axed by June this year.