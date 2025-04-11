Man Utd transfer news: Matheus Cunha targeted to address Ruben Amorim's side's goalscoring woes - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

THE ATHLETIC

Manchester United are considering a summer move for Matheus Cunha to supplement their aims of getting more goals in Ruben Amorim's team.

Crystal Palace wing-back Daniel Munoz has signed a new contract with the club.

Inter Miami is close to an agreement with Lionel Messi over a contract extension, which would see the Argentina forward lead his side into their new home at Miami Freedom Park next year.

Hansi Flick is in talks with Barcelona to extend his contract as the club's head coach through to 2027.

DAILY MIRROR

Ruben Amorim is seriously considering dropping goalkeeper Andre Onana for Manchester United's visit to Newcastle on Sunday.

Kylian Mbappe's lawyers have reported Paris Saint-Germain to UEFA as the row over £47m in unpaid wages rumbles on.

THE SUN

The World Cup could expand to 64 teams in a radical transformation, it has been revealed.

Leeds are submitting plans to bolster Elland Road's capacity by nearly 20,000 - whether they win promotion or not.

Former England boss Sam Allardyce is ready to make a return to football at any time.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United are looking into allegations that fans were tear-gassed by French police at their Europa League tie in Lyon on Thursday night.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Crystal Palace co-owner John Textor is being sued for more than £6m at the High Court by Bruno Lage after the club appointed Oliver Glasner as manager.

Emma Raducanu is reported to be seeking the guidance of Mark Petchey - the coach who helped her reach the quarter-finals of the recent Miami Open - on a more extended basis.

Owen Farrell has been dropped to the bench by Racing 92 for their Challenge Cup quarter-final against Connacht.

THE GUARDIAN

Aston Villa have begun discussions with UEFA's club financial control body over a financial settlement after being found in breach of the European governing body's squad cost ratio rules last season.

THE TIMES

Chelsea's parent company 22 Holdco Ltd has lost more than £1bn over the past two seasons, its latest accounts show.

Leading sports organisations including the FA, the RFU and the London Marathon have written to the Prime Minister calling on him to reject new proposals for them to cover all policing costs at their events.