Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo a top transfer target for Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr - Paper Talk
Plus: MLS outfit Chicago Fire interested in Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne; former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp unhappy at Red Bull and eyeing a return to management; Bournemouth hopeful of tying manager Andoni Iraola down to a new deal
Wednesday 16 April 2025 22:33, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...
DAILY MIRROR
Mohamed Salah could miss 10 Liverpool matches after a controversial FIFA decision.
Moises Caicedo is being eyed up as a big summer signing for Al Nassr this summer, according to reports, with the Chelsea midfielder top of the Saudi Pro League club's wish list.
THE TIMES
Michail Antonio will have to wait until the end of the season to find out whether West Ham will extend his contract beyond its expiry this summer.
Police made seven arrests after Aston Villa's Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night. In the home end at Villa Park two men were arrested on suspicion of racist chanting and another for a racially aggravated public order offence.
Manchester United will participate in the new World Sevens Football women's tournament, through which they could earn just under £2m - four times as much as winning the FA Cup.
The women's welterweight Olympic boxing champion Imane Khelif has announced plans to move up in weight category for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Deals, rumours, news on your phone
- Watch FREE Premier League highlights on the Sky Sports app!
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
- Choose the Sky sports push notifications you want! 🔔
DAILY MAIL
Jurgen Klopp is already unhappy and worn out with his new job at Red Bull and would consider returning to management for two big jobs, according to a new report.
THE SUN
Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has reportedly emerged as a target for MLS outfit Chicago Fire.
DAILY TELEGRAPH
British jump racing's bad run with equine fatalities at high-profile meetings this spring continued yesterday when two horses died in a regular end-of-season fixture at Cheltenham.
The Football Association and England and Wales Cricket Board are being warned of potential legal challenges after the Supreme Court ruling that transgender women are not women.
Lewis Hamilton has explained his approach to high-end fashion by saying: "Black men have always had to be more excellent than our white counterparts."
THE GUARDIAN
Bournemouth's owner, Bill Foley, is planning contract talks with Andoni Iraola next week and there is growing confidence at the club that the in‑demand head coach can be persuaded to stay.
The chair of Hull City Ladies, Daniel Johnson, has submitted a request to the Football Association for the club to be relegated from the third tier, amid allegations of mismanagement of the club's finances being made against him by his own players.
THE ATHLETIC
Mattel's first ever Ken doll based on a professional athlete has generated a frenzy of interest both in stores and online since it became available for purchase.
DAILY RECORD
Christopher Jullien has backed Jeremie Frimpong for a money-spinning transfer to Liverpool this summer.