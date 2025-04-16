Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo a top transfer target for Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Mohamed Salah could miss 10 Liverpool matches after a controversial FIFA decision.

Moises Caicedo is being eyed up as a big summer signing for Al Nassr this summer, according to reports, with the Chelsea midfielder top of the Saudi Pro League club's wish list.

Image: Moises Caicedo is attracting interest from the Saudi Pro League

THE TIMES

Michail Antonio will have to wait until the end of the season to find out whether West Ham will extend his contract beyond its expiry this summer.

Police made seven arrests after Aston Villa's Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night. In the home end at Villa Park two men were arrested on suspicion of racist chanting and another for a racially aggravated public order offence.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca says he understands that his team need to engage the fans to make them a better team

Manchester United will participate in the new World Sevens Football women's tournament, through which they could earn just under £2m - four times as much as winning the FA Cup.

The women's welterweight Olympic boxing champion Imane Khelif has announced plans to move up in weight category for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

DAILY MAIL

Jurgen Klopp is already unhappy and worn out with his new job at Red Bull and would consider returning to management for two big jobs, according to a new report.

THE SUN

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has reportedly emerged as a target for MLS outfit Chicago Fire.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jamie Carragher and Thierry Henry take a look at some of Kevin De Bruyne’s assists and heaped praise on the midfielder as he nears a Manchester City exit at the end of the season

DAILY TELEGRAPH

British jump racing's bad run with equine fatalities at high-profile meetings this spring continued yesterday when two horses died in a regular end-of-season fixture at Cheltenham.

The Football Association and England and Wales Cricket Board are being warned of potential legal challenges after the Supreme Court ruling that transgender women are not women.

Lewis Hamilton has explained his approach to high-end fashion by saying: "Black men have always had to be more excellent than our white counterparts."

THE GUARDIAN

Bournemouth's owner, Bill Foley, is planning contract talks with Andoni Iraola next week and there is growing confidence at the club that the in‑demand head coach can be persuaded to stay.

Image: Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola is being linked with top Premier League jobs

The chair of Hull City Ladies, Daniel Johnson, has submitted a request to the Football Association for the club to be relegated from the third tier, amid allegations of mismanagement of the club's finances being made against him by his own players.

THE ATHLETIC

Mattel's first ever Ken doll based on a professional athlete has generated a frenzy of interest both in stores and online since it became available for purchase.

DAILY RECORD

Christopher Jullien has backed Jeremie Frimpong for a money-spinning transfer to Liverpool this summer.