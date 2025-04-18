Manchester United transfer news: Benjamin Sesko watched by new head of recruitment Christopher Vivell - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

THE SUN

RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko was watched by United's new head of recruitment Christopher Vivell at the weekend.

DAILY MAIL

Carlo Ancelotti is on the cusp of the sack at Real Madrid and his players have lost trust in him after their Champions League humiliation, according to a new report in Spain.

James McClean has been backed to make a shock move into boxing where he could 'do a bit of damage' to YouTuber-turned-fighter KSI.

The sight was a sad and familiar one - Neymar exiting the pitch in tears after yet another injury.

Chris Eubank Sr has called for his son's grudge match with Conor Benn to be cancelled again due to fears over the safety of both men.

THE TIMES

Sam Cook's prospects of making his Test debut have grown with the Essex seamer in a strong position to named in England's squad to face Zimbabwe at the end of May.

French Open organisers have rejected an immediate opportunity to give players a greater share of tournament revenue this year despite calls from the likes of Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka for more prize money.

DAILY MIRROR

Real Madrid would have to pay €10m (£8.5m) if they wanted to lure Xabi Alonso away from Bayer Leverkusen.

Inter Miami are keen to strike a deal for Kevin De Bruyne but would have to sign him to a deal "far below market value" because of their existing rosters of superstars like Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets. De Bruyne is set to leave Manchester City on a free transfer this summer after 10 seasons at the Etihad, with a host of teams interested.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

English rugby is plotting a revolution of the professional game with a franchise model that will abolish relegation but include promotion, to expand the Premiership.

The Premier League has been forced to break a Football Association pledge to stop any top-tier matches being played on the eve of the men's FA Cup final.

DAILY RECORD

The Celtic hierarchy has been in talks with the Scotland international for several months and have now tabled an improved deal.