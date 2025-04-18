Arsenal transfer news: Mikel Arteta given all-clear for move for Athletic Club's Nico Williams - Paper Talk
Plus: Manchester United plot swoop for Southampton youngster Tyler Dibling if they win the Europa League; Man Utd have maintained contact over RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Xavi Simons; Lionel Messi reveals how David Beckham still joins in training at Inter Miami
Friday 18 April 2025 23:33, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...
DAILY STAR
Mikel Arteta has been given the all-clear for a move for Athletic Club's Nico Williams.
DAILY MIRROR
Manchester City's Bernardo Silva fears that 17-year-old Geovany Quenda, who is set to join Chelsea in 2026 from Sporting CP, could steal his Portugal place.
Brendan Rodgers has slammed those who try to "expose" footballers after footage emerged online of Celtic striker Adam Idah appearing to be sick in a taxi.
Philippe Coutinho insists he has no regrets over his blockbuster move from Liverpool to Barcelona.
DAILY TELEGRAPH
Aston Martin's Saudi backers are prepared to offer Max Verstappen £230m over three years to drive for them in what has been described as the "deal of the century".
THE SUN
Lionel Messi has revealed how David Beckham still joins in training at Inter Miami.
A sportswear brand co-owned by Harry Kane has landed a huge deal to sponsor Luton Town.
DAILY EXPRESS
Former England assistant manager Steve Holland has been sacked by Japanese outfit Yokohama F. Marinos after just four months.
DAILY MAIL
Manchester United have maintained contact over RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Xavi Simons who is one of several options they are juggling.
Manchester United are reportedly plotting a swoop for Southampton youngster Tyler Dibling if they win the Europa League.
Scott Munn is expected to leave Tottenham after two years as the club's chief football officer.
SCOTTISH SUN
Hamilton Academical are set to appeal the points deduction that has left them facing almost certain relegation.
DAILY RECORD
Celtic have raised a number of concerns with the SPFL over ticket arrangements for their trip to Dundee United next weekend.