Manchester United transfer news: Victor Osimhen 'has signed agreement' to join Man Utd - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Victor Osimhen has already signed an agreement to join Manchester United in the summer transfer window, reports claim.

Image: Victor Osimhen celebrates scoring for Galatasaray against Tottenham

Moroccan billionaire Anas Sefrioui is looking to buy a club in England - with Sheffield Wednesday in his sights.

Southampton will try to tempt young Brazilian right-winger Luis Guilherme away from West Ham.

Leeds's interest in Wolves keeper Sam Johnstone has increased ahead of a potential £10m raid.

Sunday's fierce derby between St-Etienne and Lyon was suspended shortly before half-time after a linesman was struck by an object from the crowd.

DAILY MAIL

The matchday experience for sports fans could soon be about to change forever on the back of incoming legislation aimed at preventing terrorist attacks.

THE ATHLETIC

Kevin De Bruyne has refused to rule out staying in the Premier League once he leaves Manchester City at the end of the season, saying he is "open for anything".

Saudi Arabia would be "more than happy" to host an expanded 64-team men's World Cup in 2034.

DAILY MIRROR

Barcelona's hopes of winning the quadruple this season have been dealt a major blow after the extent of Robert Lewandowski's injury was confirmed.

DAILY EXPRESS

Barcelona have declared their intention to file a formal complaint against La Liga with the governing bodies of football, following manager Hansi Flick's scathing criticism of the Spanish giants' demanding schedule.

Manchester City are reportedly set to intensify their pursuit of Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa following another injury blow for current No 1 Ederson.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

There is a great deal of sympathy towards Niclas Füllkrug from the West Ham United hierarchy after the striker launched a scathing attack on his team-mates.

EVENING STANDARD

Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres is keeping his cards close to his chest as he courts interest from a crop of Premier League sides.

Image: Viktor Gyokeres celebrates a goal

Manchester United's summer transfer freedom will hinge on whether the club qualifies for the Champions League, according to reports.

THE GUARDIAN

Nat Sciver-Brunt is being lined up as the next England captain by the new coach, Charlotte Edwards.

SCOTTISH SUN

Andrew Cavenagh and the San Francisco 49ers have secured the required shares to complete their Rangers takeover.

A Hamilton Academical board member was spotted with a plaster strip on his nose amid allegations of violent scenes at New Douglas Park.

DAILY RECORD

Hearts face an anxious wait over the fitness of skipper Lawrence Shankland.

Leyton Orient are interested in Livingston No 1 Jerome Prior.

Athletic Club boss Ernesto Valverde has called out his club's own fans as "embarrassing" for causing carnage after their Europa League win against Rangers.