Manchester United transfer news: Man Utd inch closer to agreement with Wolves forward Matheus Cunha - Paper Talk

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United are inching closer to agreement with Wolves forward Matheus Cunha over a move to Old Trafford.

Image: Matheus Cunha pumps his fist in celebration after scoring a goal for Wolves

Bayer Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro has revealed that the German club would allow Xabi Alonso to leave on one condition - he would be permitted to depart if he was contacted by a club that he played for.

Saudi Arabia's Minister of Sports has hinted that Mohamed Salah remains a future target for the league despite his recent renewal at Liverpool.

Football clubs have been warned over security companies attempting to cash in ahead of an incoming law aimed at reducing the threat of terror attacks.

Scotland's defence guru Steve Tandy has emerged as the No 1 contender to be Wales' next permanent head coach.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Liverpool are planning a title party as Arne Slot's side gather to watch Arsenal's clash with Crystal Palace, but fans face being fleeced for tickets on the black market this Sunday.

THE SUN

Manchester United could make a £38m swoop for the player dubbed "the Argentine Phil Foden" - River Plate teenager Franco Mastantuono.

Jamie Vardy could be set to leave Leicester City - but only for a move abroad.

Ex-Arsenal star Granit Xhaka has swapped football for fashion - by heading up a clothing brand.

Gillingham were forced into an unusual kit change after being banned from wearing their home shirt versus AFC Wimbledon.

DAILY MIRROR

Virgil van Dijk claims he hasn't spoken to Trent Alexander-Arnold about his contract situation because it wouldn't be fair.

THE ATHLETIC

Bayer Leverkusen expect a decision over head coach Xabi Alonso's future to be made in the next three to four weeks.

Chelsea's obligation to buy Jadon Sancho from Manchester United for £25m has been triggered - but that does not guarantee a move to Stamford Bridge.

Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah has confirmed he will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of this season.

EVENING STANDARD

Brazilian wonderkid Estevao Willian will not join Chelsea for this summer's Club World Cup, his agent has confirmed.

THE TIMES

Victor Lindelof rushed to hospital at half-time of Manchester United's Europa League win against Lyon to be with his son who had "split his entire head open and required plastic surgery", the centre-back's wife has said.

Pep Guardiola has admitted that Morgan Rogers has blossomed into an "exceptional player" since he left Manchester City two years ago.

The Bayer Leverkusen chief executive has said the club have a "50-50" chance of keeping their manager, Xabi Alonso, beyond this season amid links between the coach and Real Madrid.

DAILY RECORD

Napoli will push hard to sign Lewis Ferguson this summer if star midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa moves on, according to a report.

Declan Gallagher is set to leave Dundee United at the end of the season.

Crystal Palace are on the trail of Queen's Park youngster Aiden McGinlay.

Former Aberdeen talent spotter Darren Mowbray is set to leave Southampton following their relegation