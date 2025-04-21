Manchester United transfer news: Man Utd inch closer to agreement with Wolves forward Matheus Cunha - Paper Talk
Plus: Jamie Vardy could be set to leave Leicester City for a move abroad; Bayer Leverkusen expect a decision over head coach Xabi Alonso's future to be made within the next month; Chelsea's obligation to buy Jadon Sancho from Manchester United for £25m has been triggered
Monday 21 April 2025 22:56, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...
DAILY MAIL
Manchester United are inching closer to agreement with Wolves forward Matheus Cunha over a move to Old Trafford.
Bayer Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro has revealed that the German club would allow Xabi Alonso to leave on one condition - he would be permitted to depart if he was contacted by a club that he played for.
Saudi Arabia's Minister of Sports has hinted that Mohamed Salah remains a future target for the league despite his recent renewal at Liverpool.
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Deals, rumours, news on your phone
- Watch FREE Premier League highlights on the Sky Sports app!
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
- Choose the Sky sports push notifications you want! 🔔
Football clubs have been warned over security companies attempting to cash in ahead of an incoming law aimed at reducing the threat of terror attacks.
Scotland's defence guru Steve Tandy has emerged as the No 1 contender to be Wales' next permanent head coach.
DAILY TELEGRAPH
Liverpool are planning a title party as Arne Slot's side gather to watch Arsenal's clash with Crystal Palace, but fans face being fleeced for tickets on the black market this Sunday.
THE SUN
Manchester United could make a £38m swoop for the player dubbed "the Argentine Phil Foden" - River Plate teenager Franco Mastantuono.
Jamie Vardy could be set to leave Leicester City - but only for a move abroad.
Ex-Arsenal star Granit Xhaka has swapped football for fashion - by heading up a clothing brand.
Gillingham were forced into an unusual kit change after being banned from wearing their home shirt versus AFC Wimbledon.
DAILY MIRROR
Virgil van Dijk claims he hasn't spoken to Trent Alexander-Arnold about his contract situation because it wouldn't be fair.
THE ATHLETIC
Bayer Leverkusen expect a decision over head coach Xabi Alonso's future to be made in the next three to four weeks.
Chelsea's obligation to buy Jadon Sancho from Manchester United for £25m has been triggered - but that does not guarantee a move to Stamford Bridge.
Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah has confirmed he will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of this season.
EVENING STANDARD
Brazilian wonderkid Estevao Willian will not join Chelsea for this summer's Club World Cup, his agent has confirmed.
THE TIMES
Victor Lindelof rushed to hospital at half-time of Manchester United's Europa League win against Lyon to be with his son who had "split his entire head open and required plastic surgery", the centre-back's wife has said.
Pep Guardiola has admitted that Morgan Rogers has blossomed into an "exceptional player" since he left Manchester City two years ago.
The Bayer Leverkusen chief executive has said the club have a "50-50" chance of keeping their manager, Xabi Alonso, beyond this season amid links between the coach and Real Madrid.
DAILY RECORD
Napoli will push hard to sign Lewis Ferguson this summer if star midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa moves on, according to a report.
Declan Gallagher is set to leave Dundee United at the end of the season.
Crystal Palace are on the trail of Queen's Park youngster Aiden McGinlay.
Former Aberdeen talent spotter Darren Mowbray is set to leave Southampton following their relegation