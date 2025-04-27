Football gossip, paper talk and transfer rumours: Man City targeting move for Juventus full-back Andrea Cambiaso
The latest transfer news and speculation from today's newspapers, with Manchester City's hopes of signing Juventus full-back Andrea Cambiaso boosted; Wrexham are eyeing Premier League stars in the Championship next season; Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger is facing a lengthy ban
Sunday 27 April 2025 23:02, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...
THE SUN
Manchester City's hopes of signing Juventus full-back Andrea Cambiaso have been boosted as the Serie A giants close in on a replacement.
THE TIMES
Antonio Rudiger is facing a lengthy ban after throwing an ice cube at the referee in the final moments of Real Madrid's 3-2 Copa del Rey final defeat by Barcelona.
Wrexham are eyeing Premier League stars to help them take their final big step following promotion to the Championship.
DAILY MIRROR
Wrexham's promotion to the Championship comes with an added financial bonus for their famous owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds.
DAILY TELEGRAPH
Exeter Chiefs' season from hell plunged even deeper into darkness as they were humiliated by Gloucester, prompting owner Tony Rowe to lay down the law to the squad in the changing room.
THE GUARDIAN
The London Marathon's organisers have hailed an "extraordinary" day in the nation's capital, as the 45th edition beat the world record for number of finishers and attracted record crowds.
THE SCOTTISH SUN
A former Premier League player has tipped Russell Martin for the Rangers job instead of Barry Ferguson.
Scotland star Ben Doak, who has not featured since the end of January, has confirmed that his season is officially over.
DAILY RECORD
Marco Rose is the nailed-on favourite for the Rangers job in the eyes of the bookies.
Liam Kelly admits the Rangers squad can have no complaints if the axe falls this summer.