Football gossip, paper talk and transfer rumours: Man City targeting move for Juventus full-back Andrea Cambiaso

The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Manchester City's hopes of signing Juventus full-back Andrea Cambiaso have been boosted as the Serie A giants close in on a replacement.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Gary Cotterill and Peter Smith discuss the talking points from Man City's FA Cup semi-final win over Nottingham Forest

THE TIMES

Antonio Rudiger is facing a lengthy ban after throwing an ice cube at the referee in the final moments of Real Madrid's 3-2 Copa del Rey final defeat by Barcelona.

Wrexham are eyeing Premier League stars to help them take their final big step following promotion to the Championship.

DAILY MIRROR

Wrexham's promotion to the Championship comes with an added financial bonus for their famous owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney were ecstatic after Wrexham secured their third successive promotion to reach the Championship

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Exeter Chiefs' season from hell plunged even deeper into darkness as they were humiliated by Gloucester, prompting owner Tony Rowe to lay down the law to the squad in the changing room.

THE GUARDIAN

The London Marathon's organisers have hailed an "extraordinary" day in the nation's capital, as the 45th edition beat the world record for number of finishers and attracted record crowds.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

A former Premier League player has tipped Russell Martin for the Rangers job instead of Barry Ferguson.

Scotland star Ben Doak, who has not featured since the end of January, has confirmed that his season is officially over.

DAILY RECORD

Marco Rose is the nailed-on favourite for the Rangers job in the eyes of the bookies.

Liam Kelly admits the Rangers squad can have no complaints if the axe falls this summer.