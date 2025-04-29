Manchester United transfer news: Marcus Rashford expected to leave but next club far from certain - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford is expected to leave the club at the end of the season but the England international's next destination is far from certain.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jamie O'Hara and Asmir Begovic are both critical of Marcus Rashford for attending Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn on the same day Aston Villa had been beaten 3-0 in the FA Cup semi-final by Crystal Palace

Mo Salah has challenged his Liverpool team-mates to fight for the Premier League title again next season, vowing that there will be 'no excuses' should they fall short.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Sandro Tonali is determined to stay at Newcastle United to repay manager Eddie Howe, supporters and the club for the backing he received during his gambling ban.

Martí Cifuentes will leave Queens Park Rangers and is a top target for Championship rivals West Bromwich Albion.

Rugby Northampton Saints director of rugby Phil Dowson has warned that more English clubs will sleepwalk their way into financial catastrophe unless the Premiership adopts a radical franchising proposal.

Jack Draper is just two wins away from breaking into the top five in the world rankings after opponent Matteo Berrettini retired injured at the Madrid Open

THE TIMES

Nico Williams, one of the stars of Spain's Euro 2024 triumph, has been passed fit for Athletic Bilbao's Europa League semi-final against Manchester United.

Image: Athletic Club's Nico Williams celebrates after scoring his side's second goal against Rangers

Arsenal and other Premier League clubs may be forced to disclose detailed information about loans worth hundreds of millions of pounds they have received from their owners, in a move that represents a further escalation of Manchester City's legal battle with the Premier League.

Questions have emerged over how the Chinese businessman Dai Yongge was allowed to buy Reading in 2017 after he was blocked from acquiring Hull City, then in the top flight.

THE SUN

Antonio Rudiger has been hit with a six-match ban for launching an object at the referee - but Jude Bellingham has had his red card rescinded.

Eric Dier is leaving Bayern Munich after securing a glamorous move to AS Monaco.

DAILY MAIL

Man United's senior staff have been hit by a brutal new wave of cuts amid fears the club is losing its heart and soul.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim says he has been pleased with Marcus Rashford's performances at Villa

DAILY EXPRESS

Jurgen Klopp has declared himself "super happy" after seeing his former side Liverpool clinch the Premier League title on Sunday.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Arne Slot reacts to Liverpool being crowned Premier League champions

Manchester United have reportedly informed 200 members of staff that they are in danger of losing their jobs in the latest rounds of cuts.

EVENING STANDARD

Tottenham have been boosted ahead of their crunch Europa League semi-final tie against Bodo/Glimt this week after Lucas Bergvall signed a new long-term contract.

QPR have placed manager Marti Cifuentes on gardening leave amid strong links to the vacant West Brom job.

SCOTTISH SUN

Key members of the Rangers takeover consortium have been given a VIP guided tour of Ibrox. But San Francisco 49ers heavyweight Jed York was not one of them.

The SPFL has confirmed there will be no league reconstruction as far as the Scottish Premiership is concerned but other changes could be on the way. The door has been left open for changes to be made to the three divisions below.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rangers head coach Barry Ferguson is backing himself to remain in charge beyond the end of the season, insisting he has no desire to manager elsewhere if it does not happen.

DAILY RECORD

Andrew Cavenagh, Paraag Marathe and Gretar Steinsson were all in Glasgow for an Ibrox pow wow as the Rangers takeover deal nears completion.

Celtic fans attending Ibrox this weekend have been told they must gather at a designated meeting point two and a half hours before kick-off.