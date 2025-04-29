Manchester United transfer news: Marcus Rashford expected to leave but next club far from certain - Paper Talk
Plus: Sandro Tonali determined to stay at Newcastle to repay boss Eddie Howe and the club for the backing he got during his gambling ban; Mo Salah challenges his Liverpool team-mates to fight for the Premier League again next season; Eric Dier is leaving Bayern Munich and joining Monaco
Tuesday 29 April 2025 23:39, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...
DAILY MIRROR
Manchester United star Marcus Rashford is expected to leave the club at the end of the season but the England international's next destination is far from certain.
Mo Salah has challenged his Liverpool team-mates to fight for the Premier League title again next season, vowing that there will be 'no excuses' should they fall short.
DAILY TELEGRAPH
Sandro Tonali is determined to stay at Newcastle United to repay manager Eddie Howe, supporters and the club for the backing he received during his gambling ban.
Martí Cifuentes will leave Queens Park Rangers and is a top target for Championship rivals West Bromwich Albion.
Rugby Northampton Saints director of rugby Phil Dowson has warned that more English clubs will sleepwalk their way into financial catastrophe unless the Premiership adopts a radical franchising proposal.
Jack Draper is just two wins away from breaking into the top five in the world rankings after opponent Matteo Berrettini retired injured at the Madrid Open
THE TIMES
Nico Williams, one of the stars of Spain's Euro 2024 triumph, has been passed fit for Athletic Bilbao's Europa League semi-final against Manchester United.
Arsenal and other Premier League clubs may be forced to disclose detailed information about loans worth hundreds of millions of pounds they have received from their owners, in a move that represents a further escalation of Manchester City's legal battle with the Premier League.
Questions have emerged over how the Chinese businessman Dai Yongge was allowed to buy Reading in 2017 after he was blocked from acquiring Hull City, then in the top flight.
THE SUN
Antonio Rudiger has been hit with a six-match ban for launching an object at the referee - but Jude Bellingham has had his red card rescinded.
Eric Dier is leaving Bayern Munich after securing a glamorous move to AS Monaco.
DAILY MAIL
Man United's senior staff have been hit by a brutal new wave of cuts amid fears the club is losing its heart and soul.
DAILY EXPRESS
Jurgen Klopp has declared himself "super happy" after seeing his former side Liverpool clinch the Premier League title on Sunday.
Manchester United have reportedly informed 200 members of staff that they are in danger of losing their jobs in the latest rounds of cuts.
EVENING STANDARD
Tottenham have been boosted ahead of their crunch Europa League semi-final tie against Bodo/Glimt this week after Lucas Bergvall signed a new long-term contract.
QPR have placed manager Marti Cifuentes on gardening leave amid strong links to the vacant West Brom job.
SCOTTISH SUN
Key members of the Rangers takeover consortium have been given a VIP guided tour of Ibrox. But San Francisco 49ers heavyweight Jed York was not one of them.
The SPFL has confirmed there will be no league reconstruction as far as the Scottish Premiership is concerned but other changes could be on the way. The door has been left open for changes to be made to the three divisions below.
DAILY RECORD
Andrew Cavenagh, Paraag Marathe and Gretar Steinsson were all in Glasgow for an Ibrox pow wow as the Rangers takeover deal nears completion.
Celtic fans attending Ibrox this weekend have been told they must gather at a designated meeting point two and a half hours before kick-off.