Chelsea lead trio of Premier League clubs in race to sign Lorient midfielder Arthur Avom - Paper Talk

THE SUN

Chelsea are leading a trio of Premier League clubs in the race to sign Lorient midfielder Arthur Avom this summer.

Manchester United scouts are on the trail of a talented Serbian teenager who is being compared to Paul Pogba and Jude Bellingham - Partizan Belgrade midfielder Ognjen Ugresic.

Joelinton is set to miss the remainder of Newcastle's Champions League push.

DAILY MAIL

Chelsea sources insist Enzo Fernandez is going nowhere, even if Real Madrid escalate their interest in the 24-year-old Argentinian this summer.

The chairman of Chelsea's Europa Conference League semi-final opponents Djurgardens has resigned amid allegations of racist comments.

Julen Lopetegui is being lined up to take over the Qatar national team less than three months after being sacked by West Ham.

Birmingham are prepared to offer their top transfer targets huge salaries to move to St Andrew's - well above what most Championship clubs can afford.

Harvey Elliott has admitted he 'needs to think about what is best for his future' following Liverpool's title-winning campaign.

DAILY MIRROR

Enzo Maresca fears Djurgardens' synthetic pitch could damage Chelsea's bid to rejoin the Champions League mainstream - and admits he fears for his players' well-being.

Aaron Ramsey has dropped the biggest hint yet that he will not be in contention to take the Cardiff City job permanently after expressing doubts over the prospect of holding a joint player-manager role.

THE ATHLETIC

Manchester City are set to participate in the inaugural World Sevens Football (W7F) tournament.

West Ham United forward Crysencio Summerville has undergone successful hamstring surgery and is aiming to return for the 2025-26 campaign.

Li Tie, the former head coach of the Chinese men's national football team who played for Everton in the Premier League, has lost an appeal against his 20-year prison sentence for offering and accepting bribes.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Aston Villa pair Emiliano Martinez and Leon Bailey are the latest Premier League players targeted for potential moves to Saudi Arabia.

The Aston Villa president of business operations, Chris Heck, is to leave at the end of the season to take on the same role at LIV Golf.

THE TIMES

Mark Wood is set to take on some short-term coaching duties with Andrew Flintoff's England Lions while he continues his rehabilitation from knee surgery.

The RFU council should be disbanded as part of a radical restructuring of a governance structure that is "dysfunctional" and "unfit for the modern era", according to an independent 14-month review.

DAILY RECORD

Hibs are keen on taking Regan Charles-Cook back to the Scottish Premiership.