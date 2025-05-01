Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe ready to sell French club OGC Nice amid potential Saudi offers - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is ready to sell French club OGC Nice with potential offers from Saudi Arabia, according to reports.

Arsenal vowed to take the "strongest possible action" after a video emerged of a group of fans appearing to racially abuse Paris Saint-Germain players.

Marcus Rashford has flown to Dubai in a desperate bid to rescue his season.

Barcelona legend Xavi is the new favourite to replace Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham should he leave at the end of this season.

Leeds United have joined Everton in the chase to sign Newcastle's Sean Longstaff.

DAILY MAIL

River Plate midfielder Franco Mastantuono has put Manchester United on notice after expressing his interest in joining Real Madrid.

Mohammed Kudus' contract contains a remarkable £125m release clause for Saudi sides this summer - but West Ham would be willing to listen to more realistic offers for their 24-year-old winger rather than demanding that lofty fee in full.

Image: West Ham United's Mohammed Kudus battles for the ball with Newcastle United's Fabian Schar

Real Madrid TV have launched a scathing fresh attack on another referee in the run-up to their LaLiga clash with Celta Vigo this weekend.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United have beaten Paris Saint-Germain and a host of other European clubs to a deal for Enzo Kana-Biyik, with the highly-rated teenage striker putting pen to paper on a long-term contract.

Manchester City have confirmed that their clash with Bournemouth later this month will be Kevin De Bruyne's farewell match.

Mikel Arteta faces a major striker dilemma this summer.

The FA has defended the decision to massively hike ticket prices for this year's FA Cup final.

THE ATHLETIC

Two members of Manchester United's senior leadership team - Richard Hawkins, director of football insights and innovations, and David Harrison, director of football operations - are expected to leave the club as part of Sir Jim Ratcliffe's second round of redundancies.

Spanish second division club Elche have banned the sale and consumption of sunflower seeds inside their stadium.

Chilean club Colo-Colo must play five home matches in continental competition without fans and will also not be allowed supporters for the next five away matches.

Barcelona are likely to be without Jules Kounde for the second leg of their Champions League semi-final tie against Inter due to a hamstring injury.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Newcastle United hold a strong interest in signing Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo but are concerned about the asking price.

Image: Bryan Mbeumo opens the scoring for Brentford against Brighton

THE TIMES

Arsenal face competition from other Premier League clubs, including Bournemouth, to sign Espanyol's highly rated goalkeeper Joan García this summer.

Scottish Championship club Greenock Morton have been hit by a Fifa transfer ban for failing to submit the necessary paperwork when they signed a player from Liverpool.