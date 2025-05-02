Crystal Palace happy to let Marc Guehi and Eberechi Eze go this summer to fund squad overhaul - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner has given his blessing to the sales of both Marc Guehi and Eberechi Eze this summer to fund an overhaul of the squad.

Arsenal are facing intense competition for the signature of teenage Brazilian forward Luighi, who has been on the Gunners' radar for over a year.

Antony is attracting interest from Atletico Madrid amid his stunning loan stint at Real Betis.

Image: Antony has been in fine form during his Real Betis loan spell, notching six goals and adding four assists in all competitions

Real Madrid are trying to work out a bizarre arrangement with Manchester United in their bid to sign Benfica ace Alvaro Carreras this summer.

DAILY MAIL

Former Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has savaged the Red Devils' progress since his departure in 2022.

Leicester are actively considering replacements for Ruud van Nistelrooy as they seek to finalise a decision on who will lead their bid to win an instant return to the Premier League.

THE ATHLETIC

Paris Saint-Germain will take civil action after a group of individuals were recorded making alleged racist gestures at their players following their 1-0 Champions League win against Arsenal on Tuesday.

Tottenham Hotspur assistant Vicky Jepson will leave the Women's Super League club at the end of the season to become head coach of the United States U20 women's national team.

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick said Marc-Andre ter Stegen will be in the starting line-up for his side's La Liga match against Real Valladolid on Saturday.

Image: Marc-Andre Ter Stegen has not played for Barcelona since injuring his knee seven months ago

The French union, General Confederation of Labour (CGT), have threatened to block the third stage of this summer's Tour de France over a labour dispute.

DAILY MIRROR

Jurgen Klopp's vow to take a break from club management after leaving Liverpool has been called into question amid strong rumours linking him with Real Madrid.

Arsenal are sizing up a move for Leicester starlet Bilal El Khannouss, who has received a vote of confidence from boss Ruud van Nistelrooy.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Leicester's ongoing hunt to find a new head coach has taken another dramatic twist as Leon MacDonald, the preferred candidate for the role, has rejected the Tigers' offer.

THE TIMES

Manchester United staff have been shaken after learning the club have told their longest-serving employee, and their main point of contact with Uefa and the Premier League for match operations, that her job is at risk of redundancy.

Barry Ferguson has held talks with incoming Rangers sporting director Kevin Thelwell and also met members of the American takeover consortium when they visited the club's training ground this week.

Image: Barry Ferugson has won four and drawn three of 11 games in caretaker charge of Rangers

THE GUARDIAN

The government is ready to back plans to add provisions to the football governance bill that would prevent the Premier League and EFL from staging competitive matches abroad.

Pep Guardiola has vowed to stop when he leaves Manchester City but has yet to decide if that means a sabbatical or something more permanent.

EVENING STANDARD

Mikel Arteta says William Saliba is "very happy" at Arsenal, amid interest from Real Madrid.

The Premier League remain in talks with Tottenham and Aston Villa over potentially moving their fixture on Sunday, May 18.

DAILY RECORD

Marco Rose is reportedly being considered to be the next Rangers manager when the takeover of the club is completed.

Jimmy Thelin has put all talk of Aberdeen futures and new deals on hold until their Premiership campaign is over.