Crystal Palace happy to let Marc Guehi and Eberechi Eze go this summer to fund squad overhaul - Paper Talk
Plus: Arsenal facing competition to sign Brazilian youngster Luighi; Antony wanted by Atletico Madrid; Jurgen Klopp's coaching break called into question amid 'strong interest' from Real Madrid; Man Utd hit by another backroom redundancy shock
Friday 2 May 2025 22:50, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...
THE SUN
Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner has given his blessing to the sales of both Marc Guehi and Eberechi Eze this summer to fund an overhaul of the squad.
Arsenal are facing intense competition for the signature of teenage Brazilian forward Luighi, who has been on the Gunners' radar for over a year.
Antony is attracting interest from Atletico Madrid amid his stunning loan stint at Real Betis.
Real Madrid are trying to work out a bizarre arrangement with Manchester United in their bid to sign Benfica ace Alvaro Carreras this summer.
DAILY MAIL
Former Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has savaged the Red Devils' progress since his departure in 2022.
Leicester are actively considering replacements for Ruud van Nistelrooy as they seek to finalise a decision on who will lead their bid to win an instant return to the Premier League.
THE ATHLETIC
Paris Saint-Germain will take civil action after a group of individuals were recorded making alleged racist gestures at their players following their 1-0 Champions League win against Arsenal on Tuesday.
Tottenham Hotspur assistant Vicky Jepson will leave the Women's Super League club at the end of the season to become head coach of the United States U20 women's national team.
Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick said Marc-Andre ter Stegen will be in the starting line-up for his side's La Liga match against Real Valladolid on Saturday.
The French union, General Confederation of Labour (CGT), have threatened to block the third stage of this summer's Tour de France over a labour dispute.
DAILY MIRROR
Jurgen Klopp's vow to take a break from club management after leaving Liverpool has been called into question amid strong rumours linking him with Real Madrid.
Arsenal are sizing up a move for Leicester starlet Bilal El Khannouss, who has received a vote of confidence from boss Ruud van Nistelrooy.
DAILY TELEGRAPH
Leicester's ongoing hunt to find a new head coach has taken another dramatic twist as Leon MacDonald, the preferred candidate for the role, has rejected the Tigers' offer.
THE TIMES
Manchester United staff have been shaken after learning the club have told their longest-serving employee, and their main point of contact with Uefa and the Premier League for match operations, that her job is at risk of redundancy.
Barry Ferguson has held talks with incoming Rangers sporting director Kevin Thelwell and also met members of the American takeover consortium when they visited the club's training ground this week.
THE GUARDIAN
The government is ready to back plans to add provisions to the football governance bill that would prevent the Premier League and EFL from staging competitive matches abroad.
Pep Guardiola has vowed to stop when he leaves Manchester City but has yet to decide if that means a sabbatical or something more permanent.
EVENING STANDARD
Mikel Arteta says William Saliba is "very happy" at Arsenal, amid interest from Real Madrid.
The Premier League remain in talks with Tottenham and Aston Villa over potentially moving their fixture on Sunday, May 18.
DAILY RECORD
Marco Rose is reportedly being considered to be the next Rangers manager when the takeover of the club is completed.
Jimmy Thelin has put all talk of Aberdeen futures and new deals on hold until their Premiership campaign is over.