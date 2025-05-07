Newcastle set to join race for Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Jonathan Tah - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Newcastle United are set to join the race for Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Jonathan Tah.

Leicester City are targeting Bristol City manager Liam Manning, with the relegated club expected to part ways with Ruud van Nistelrooy this summer.

Image: Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah is set to interest a number of Premier League clubs this summer

Antony claims leaving Manchester United to join Real Betis was the best decision he ever made.

Inter Milan fans pleaded to be let back into the San Siro - after leaving while Barcelona were winning and before their incredible comeback.

World Cup 2026 tickets have gone on sale - with some costing up to an eye-watering £55,000.

Arsenal are considering another move for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Lee Kang-In.

Emma Raducanu says she is "nervous" about failing a drugs test should she ever take contaminated medicine - or if she were deliberately targeted by restaurant waiters.

Anthony Joshua has revealed he's on course to punch a serious investment in Watford.

THE TIMES

The super-agent Jorge Mendes has denied allegations of tax fraud in Portugal but is taking steps to pay €18m (about £15.3m) to the country's tax authorities.

England are likely to have more players at a lucrative seven-a-side tournament this month than any of their main rivals at Euro 2025.

The Alpine team principal Oliver Oakes has resigned and will be replaced by Flavio Briatore after a controversial driver swap that had split opinion internally.

talkSPORT

Arsenal are showing fresh interest in West Ham winger Mohammed Kudus.

Image: West Ham's Mohammed Kudus is reportedly an Arsenal target

DAILY MIRROR

Jack Kingdon, Sam Murray and James Nolan are all set to leave Manchester United at the end of the season.

The forward once tipped to succeed Wayne Rooney and Robin van Persie has found himself without a club aged 29. James Wilson bagged a brace on his Man Utd debut at 18, but has been unable to impress at Northampton Town this season.

Wilfried Zaha has all but ruled out a return to Crystal Palace in the future and appears content with his legacy at the club.

Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds has revealed club chiefs have made a big demand of him - the Welsh side have pleaded with the Deadpool star not to be quite so forthcoming with his well-wishes for the opposition.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player We take a look at how Wrexham’s revenue compares to teams in the Championship

Arsenal could be forced to pay even more for transfer target Benjamin Sesko after RB Leipzig upped his release clause.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Rayan Ait-Nouri is to be offered a new contract by Wolves amid interest in his signature, with Liverpool said to have watched the full-back.

Chelsea are expected to discuss rewarding Moises Caicedo, who the club regard as one of the best midfielders in the world - with a new contract this summer.

Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal are prepared to offer Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes more than £1m a week.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester City and Real Madrid have suffered a transfer blow with Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz reportedly only keen to join Bayern Munich.

Image: Florian Wirtz celebrates after scoring for Germany

Arsenal are expected to give Liverpool a guard of honour at Anfield this weekend.

Premier League bosses are concerned their stars will be driven to breaking point if England pick their strongest possible squad for this summer's European Under-21 Championships.

Arsene Wenger has proposed a radical new offside rule which would see attackers called onside if any part of their body is in line with a defender.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Matchroom Sport president Barry Hearn tells Sky Sports News that critics of new Snooker world champion Zhao Xintong should move on

THE GUARDIAN

Caleb Ewan, at his peak one of Australian cycling's greatest talents, has stunned the sport by announcing his immediate retirement.

Donald Trump convened the first meeting of his administration's 2026 World Cup task force on Tuesday in a public event in which he revealed that he did not know Russia had been banned from Fifa competitions and insisted the tournament would go off without a hitch.

THE ATHLETIC

President Donald Trump has named Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, as executive director of the 2026 men's World Cup task force.

DAILY RECORD

Ben Doak has been handed a potential pathway to the Liverpool first team with Federico Chiesa 'torn' over his Anfield future.

The first specifics of the SPFL plans to overhaul the lower leagues have been revealed with the gruelling Championship play-offs set to change under the new plans.

Rangers' hopes of making significant investment in the summer transfer market could be severely restricted by financial fair play rules.

Rangers' fan advisory board held a meeting with the club board to discuss the Graeme Souness tifo that emerged ahead of their clash with Celtic - and say they 'robustly' aired supporters' views at the 90-minute sitdown.

SCOTTISH SUN

Birmingham could reportedly make loan deals for Rangers pair Ben Davies and Kieran Dowell into permanent transfers for £3.5m this summer.