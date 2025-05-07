Aston Villa transfer news: Emi Martinez offers to be considerd if suitable alternative found - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Aston Villa are expected to trade heavily again in the transfer market this summer and will consider offers for Emi Martinez if Unai Emery and his staff believe they can sign a younger alternative of similar ability.

THE SUN

Jack Grealish is wanted by Napoli with the Manchester City star open to the transfer to link up with Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour.

Image: Could Jack Grealish be on his way to Italy?

Phil Brown has been sacked as Kidderminster Harriers boss in the wake of their National League play-off defeat to Chester on Monday.

Former Premier League goalkeeper Jed Steer has ripped up Peterborough contract for 'personal reasons'.

DAILY EXPRESS

Grim scenes on the streets of Paris marred the build-up to Arsenal's crunch Champions League semi-final second leg against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has reportedly been offered a lucrative deal by Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal.

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim reiterated Bruno Fernandes' importance to his side amid transfer rumours

Ruben Amorim has opened up about transfer speculation surrounding Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes.

DAILY STAR

Arsenal have started to ramp up contract negotiations with defender William Saliba.

Liverpool have allegedly slapped a price tag on their midfielder Harvey Elliott as the summer transfer window looms.

Image: Harvey Elliott could depart Liverpool this summer

DAILY MIRROR

Arsene Wenger believes Real Madrid would have been talking to Trent Alexander-Arnold for up to two years before the end of his Liverpool contract.

Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol says Real Madrid must approach Liverpool with a fee if they want Trent Alexander-Arnold to join them early in order to play in the Club World Cup

West Ham are said to be worried about Lucas Paqueta and the toll that the ongoing spot-fixing betting case is currently having on the attacking midfielder after he burst into tears during their recent fixture with Tottenham.

One-time England boss Peter Taylor has made a shock return to management in the seventh tier as boss of Canvey Island, where he started his playing career in the 1960s.

SCOTTISH SUN

Former Rangers chairman Dave King has suggested it could be June before the takeover of the club is completed.

San Francisco 49ers Enterprises president Paraag Marathe is 'busy' working on the deal for a US consortium to take over Rangers, says former Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani

Falkirk have told fans they can donate up to £250 on top of the cost of a season ticket in a bid to bolster John McGlynn's playing budget.

DAILY RECORD

Scott Arfield will get a crack at the Premiership with Falkirk if he wants to, with CEO Jamie Swinney admitting the club would be crazy not to keep him.

Callum McGregor has vowed the Celtic dressing room will protect Arne Engels from his critics as the captain launched an impassioned defence of the club's record signing.