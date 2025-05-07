Aston Villa transfer news: Emi Martinez offers to be considerd if suitable alternative found - Paper Talk
Plus: Arsenal ramp up contract negotiations with William Saliba; Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes offered lucrative Al Hilal deal; Jack Grealish wanted by Napoli with Manchester City star open to Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour link-up; Liverpool slap price tag on Harvey Elliott
Wednesday 7 May 2025 23:35, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...
DAILY MAIL
Aston Villa are expected to trade heavily again in the transfer market this summer and will consider offers for Emi Martinez if Unai Emery and his staff believe they can sign a younger alternative of similar ability.
THE SUN
Jack Grealish is wanted by Napoli with the Manchester City star open to the transfer to link up with Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour.
Phil Brown has been sacked as Kidderminster Harriers boss in the wake of their National League play-off defeat to Chester on Monday.
Former Premier League goalkeeper Jed Steer has ripped up Peterborough contract for 'personal reasons'.
DAILY EXPRESS
Grim scenes on the streets of Paris marred the build-up to Arsenal's crunch Champions League semi-final second leg against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night.
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has reportedly been offered a lucrative deal by Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal.
Ruben Amorim has opened up about transfer speculation surrounding Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes.
DAILY STAR
Arsenal have started to ramp up contract negotiations with defender William Saliba.
Liverpool have allegedly slapped a price tag on their midfielder Harvey Elliott as the summer transfer window looms.
DAILY MIRROR
Arsene Wenger believes Real Madrid would have been talking to Trent Alexander-Arnold for up to two years before the end of his Liverpool contract.
West Ham are said to be worried about Lucas Paqueta and the toll that the ongoing spot-fixing betting case is currently having on the attacking midfielder after he burst into tears during their recent fixture with Tottenham.
One-time England boss Peter Taylor has made a shock return to management in the seventh tier as boss of Canvey Island, where he started his playing career in the 1960s.
SCOTTISH SUN
Former Rangers chairman Dave King has suggested it could be June before the takeover of the club is completed.
Falkirk have told fans they can donate up to £250 on top of the cost of a season ticket in a bid to bolster John McGlynn's playing budget.
DAILY RECORD
Scott Arfield will get a crack at the Premiership with Falkirk if he wants to, with CEO Jamie Swinney admitting the club would be crazy not to keep him.
Callum McGregor has vowed the Celtic dressing room will protect Arne Engels from his critics as the captain launched an impassioned defence of the club's record signing.