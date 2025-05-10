Real Madrid transfer news: Spanish side target shock move for Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen - Paper Talk
Plus: Liverpool's Darwin Nunez is on the radar of European heavyweights Napoli and Atletico Madrid; Arsenal open talks with Leandro Trossard as Saudi Pro League clubs circle; Rangers target £4m swoop for Basel midfielder Metinho; Hearts back in contract talks with Lawrence Shankland
Saturday 10 May 2025 22:58, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...
SUN ON SUNDAY
Brighton keeper Bart Verbruggen is a shock target for Real Madrid.
Andre Onana is ready to fight for his Manchester United career - and show Ruben Amorim he can be his long-term No 1.
Erling Haaland has bagged a yellow £320,000 Ferrari for his luxury car collection - totalling £8m.
MAIL ON SUNDAY
Manchester United are not handing free tickets to staff for the Europa League final - while Tottenham are offering a complimentary ticket to every full-time employee.
Former England youth international Ryan Ledson has been released by Preston North End after seven years with the club.
With just two months remaining on Ronaldo's current deal in the Saudi capital speculation is mounting that the legendary striker may continue his career elsewhere.
SUNDAY MIRROR
Arsenal have opened talks with Leandro Trossard as clubs from the Saudi Pro League circle for the Belgian.
Outgoing Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has given his backing to "fantastic" Xabi Alonso to replace him at the Bernabeu, with the Italian expected to depart in the coming weeks.
Liverpool target Jeremie Frimpong has bid farewell to outgoing Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso as the Spaniard prepares to replace Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid.
SUNDAY EXPRESS
Martin Keown has claimed Arsene Wenger's FA Cup obsession cost Arsenal greatly during his time as a player for the north London outfit.
Liverpool's Darwin Nunez is reportedly on the radar of European heavyweights Napoli and Atletico Madrid, as rumours swirl about a potential departure from Anfield.
SUNDAY TELEGRAPH
Josh Tarling claimed the first Grand Tour win of his career with victory in the time-trial on stage two of the Giro d'Italia.
STAR ON SUNDAY
Luke Littler could retire in five years, claims a former women's world No 1 Linda Duffy.
SUNDAY RECORD
Lawrence Shankland is back in fresh contract talks with Hearts.
Hearts are set to approach Kilmarnock in the next 48 hours to make Derek McInnes their new manager
SCOTTISH SUN ON SUNDAY
Rangers are targeting a swoop for £4m Basel midfielder Metinho.