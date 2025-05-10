Real Madrid transfer news: Spanish side target shock move for Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

SUN ON SUNDAY

Brighton keeper Bart Verbruggen is a shock target for Real Madrid.

Image: Could Brighton's Bart Verbruggen be heading to Spain?

Andre Onana is ready to fight for his Manchester United career - and show Ruben Amorim he can be his long-term No 1.

Erling Haaland has bagged a yellow £320,000 Ferrari for his luxury car collection - totalling £8m.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Manchester United are not handing free tickets to staff for the Europa League final - while Tottenham are offering a complimentary ticket to every full-time employee.

Former England youth international Ryan Ledson has been released by Preston North End after seven years with the club.

With just two months remaining on Ronaldo's current deal in the Saudi capital speculation is mounting that the legendary striker may continue his career elsewhere.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Arsenal have opened talks with Leandro Trossard as clubs from the Saudi Pro League circle for the Belgian.

Outgoing Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has given his backing to "fantastic" Xabi Alonso to replace him at the Bernabeu, with the Italian expected to depart in the coming weeks.

Liverpool target Jeremie Frimpong has bid farewell to outgoing Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso as the Spaniard prepares to replace Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Martin Keown has claimed Arsene Wenger's FA Cup obsession cost Arsenal greatly during his time as a player for the north London outfit.

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez is reportedly on the radar of European heavyweights Napoli and Atletico Madrid, as rumours swirl about a potential departure from Anfield.

Image: Darwin Nunez celebrates after scoring for Liverpool against Southampton

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Josh Tarling claimed the first Grand Tour win of his career with victory in the time-trial on stage two of the Giro d'Italia.

STAR ON SUNDAY

Luke Littler could retire in five years, claims a former women's world No 1 Linda Duffy.

SUNDAY RECORD

Lawrence Shankland is back in fresh contract talks with Hearts.

Image: Hearts' Lawrence Shankland celebrates scoring to against Motherwell

Hearts are set to approach Kilmarnock in the next 48 hours to make Derek McInnes their new manager

SCOTTISH SUN ON SUNDAY

Rangers are targeting a swoop for £4m Basel midfielder Metinho.