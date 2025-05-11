Crystal Palace chasing Chelsea-linked Strasbourg striker Emanuel Emegha if Jean-Philippe Mateta is sold - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Crystal Palace are chasing Chelsea-linked Strasbourg striker Emanuel Emegha - in case Jean-Philippe Mateta is sold.

Isaac Sinclair, son of former England winger Trevor Sinclair, is set to sign for Accrington Stanley.

DAILY MAIL

Casemiro is set for a hefty pay rise if Manchester United win the Europa League this month, according to a report.

Manchester United fans vented against Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos at Old Trafford on Sunday after a season of brutal ticket price hikes and controversy.

Paul Scholes believes Tottenham Hotspur will be considered the favourites going into the Europa League final, but still expects Manchester United to come out on top.

Emma Raducanu has revealed that she keeps being banned from the Italian Open grounds because she has repeatedly lost her accreditation.

DAILY MIRROR

Mikel Arteta has promised a major summer spending spree after admitting Arsenal's squad was "super short" this season.

Arne Slot said the home fans were" allowed to have their opinion" after Trent Alexander-Arnold copped boos from sections of the Liverpool crowd.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's plans to sell Nice have suffered a blow after the French side missed out on automatic qualification for the league phase of the Champions League.

Hamburg's promotion celebrations saw 25 people taken to hospital with one suffering life-threatening injuries. A 6-1 win over Ulm confirmed the side's return to the Bundesliga and resulted in a pitch invasion that saw the Volksparkstadion swarmed by supporters.

DAILY EXPRESS

Real Madrid have reportedly considered a move for Arsenal's David Raya this summer as part of their major rebuild.

Mikel Arteta was furious with the first-half performance of his Arsenal players in Sunday's 2-2 draw at Anfield.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

An "embarrassed" Ruben Amorim has claimed he will not survive at Manchester United next season unless there is a rapid uplift in results.

DAILY STAR

Ruben Amorim's reaction to Leny Yoro's injury speaks volumes, according to fans, as Manchester United slip and slide down the Premier League table.

The Premier League's Match Centre account has explained the decision to send off Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson.

SUNDAY RECORD

Hearts could land Derek McInnes as their new boss swiftly by meeting a minimum compensation clause.

David Strelec would score a "minimum" of 20 goals if he signs for Celtic, according to former Hoops player Lubo Moravcik.

SCOTTISH SUN

Barry Ferguson has revealed he loves Nico Raskin's fiery temperament because it reminds him of himself.