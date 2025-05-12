Tottenham defender Cristian Romero a Real Madrid summer transfer target - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Real Madrid will target Cristian Romero this summer as they look to build a new back-line, with incoming boss Xabi Alonso believed to be a huge fan of Romero.

A bonkers rule means Chelsea could choose between playing in the Champions League or the Europa League next season.

Stoke managerial legend Tony Pulis has reportedly begun talks with Egyptian club Zamalek about becoming their director of football.

THE TIMES

Manchester United would mark any potential Europa League success with a celebratory barbecue, with no time for an open-top bus parade.

Image: Tottenham and Man Utd meet in Bilbao for the Europa League final on May 21

Newcastle have been criticised over their decision to redesign the club's badge amid concern at one of the potential options.

Joe Schmidt has risked devaluing key British & Irish Lions tour matches after saying he would withhold Australia's Test players from representing their Super Rugby teams.

Jos Buttler, Jacob Bethell and Phil Salt could miss the start of England's white-ball series against West Indies because the final of the delayed IPL now creates a fixture clash.

DAILY MAIL

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has headed to Ibiza for a short break to celebrate his side's Premier League title win.

Ange Postecoglou has warned Heung-Min Son he will not allow his heart to rule his head ahead the Europa League final.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Manchester City have made AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders a serious summer target as they plan the rebuilding of Pep Guardiola's squad.

New Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti has become the world's highest-paid national team manager on a contract that is set to earn him more than £8m.

Image: Carlo Ancelotti is becoming the new Brazil at the end of Real Madrid's season

THE ATHLETIC

Luis Diaz has said he wants to stay at Liverpool for as long as possible.

DAILY MIRROR

Liam Delap is said to be ready to snub interest from Chelsea to sign for Manchester United in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Former Rangers boss Steven Gerrard could be in line for a surprise return to Ibrox.

THE GUARDIAN

Tottenham are set to discuss the future of their women's team head coach, Robert Vilahamn, in the next fortnight after their second-bottom finish in the Women's Super League.

Indian influence at the top table of world cricket could be set to increase with Sanjog Gupta, the head of live sport at broadcast giants Jiostar, having emerged as the frontrunner to become the new chief executive of the International Cricket Council.

DAILY RECORD

Davide Ancelotti is under serious consideration to be the next Rangers manager.

Rangers have been forced to shelve plans for a money-spinning trip to Australia for a second time.

Derek McInnes is edging closer to accepting the Hearts job - almost eight months after Brighton's data crunchers identified him as the best candidate for the position.