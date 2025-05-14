Real Madrid ask Liverpool to release Trent Alexander-Arnold early for free ahead of Club World Cup - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

THE TELEGRAPH

Real Madrid are understood to have won the race to sign Bournemouth's Dean Huijsen.

Dejan Kulusevski has been ruled out of the Europa League final after Tottenham Hotspur confirmed the midfielder has undergone surgery on a knee injury.

Real Madrid have asked Liverpool to release Trent Alexander-Arnold for free so he can play in the group stages of the Club World Cup.

Norwich City are set to interview Pep Lijnders, the former assistant to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, as they advance their search for a new head coach.

THE TIMES

Florian Wirtz flew to the UK and visited Manchester on Tuesday amid interest from Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

The UK has been urged to bid to host the men's World Cup by one of football's most powerful leaders.

Alexis Ohanian, the husband of tennis icon Serena Williams, has bought a 10 per cent stake in Chelsea Women FC.

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii is set to be ruled out until June after sustaining a fractured jaw that will require surgery, but Australia's star player is expected to be fit for the first Test against the British & Irish Lions.

DAILY MAIL

Liverpool like Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz but the Premier League champions face fierce competition and Bayern Munich are still leading the race.

Inter Milan are reportedly targeting Manchester United flop Joshua Zirkzee in a shock summer move.

Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White has been banned from driving for six months after admitting to speeding six times.

THE SUN

Franki Dettori has issued a huge career update amid rumours he could make a spectacular British return at Royal Ascot.

Cole Palmer admitted to throwing up in a swimming pool on holiday during a bizarre quiz.

Snooker star Mark King has lost his appeal against his five-year ban for match fixing.

Manchester City are set to complete a stunning deal by selling a forgotten star for a fee that would see them almost triple their profit for the midfielder.

DAILY EXPRESS

Emma Raducanu will reportedly be coached by Mark Petchey at Wimbledon, with their partnership expected to span the entirety of the grass-court swing.

DAILY MIRROR

DAILY RECORD

Red-hot Michel-Ange Balikwisha is giving a Celtic transfer a thumbs-up in more ways than one as he stands on the brink of a money-spinning exit from Royal Antwerp.