Arsenal ponder transfer move for Atalanta star Ademola Lookman - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Ademola Lookman has admirers at Arsenal after a few stellar years at Atalanta, but there are some hesitations over any move for him.

Arsenal's determination to get deals done quickly this summer has left their European rivals stunned, including Barcelona.

Leeds are targeting Newcastle striker Callum Wilson.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gilberto Silva believes the 2024/25 Premier League campaign was 'the season' for Arsenal to win but is 'happy' to see his former club competing again.

DAILY MIRROR

The race for Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia is set to explode into life in the coming weeks, once the La Liga club know which division they'll be playing their football in next season.

Mason Greenwood wants to remain on Marseille's books next season as they embark on a Champions League campaign.

DAILY STAR

Cash-strapped Manchester United are in danger of being left red-faced when it comes to former star Alvaro Carreras.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

A former Arsenal academy kit man has launched legal action against the club, claiming he was unfairly dismissed for expressing solidarity with Palestine.

Two of England's senior cricket analysts, Nathan Leamon and Freddie Wilde, are leaving the set-up in a move that suggests the national side will place less emphasis on data moving forward.

THE TIMES

Arsene Wenger's radical plan to change the offside law may end up being ditched because of fears it could have too drastic an impact on the way football is played.

The FA has identified three potential training bases for England's World Cup campaign in the United States, Canada and Mexico next year.

THE ATHLETIC

Brighton & Hove Albion are pursuing 17-year-old Olympiacos striker Charalampos Kostoulas.

Image: Charalampos Kostoulas has been linked with a move to Brighton

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers are bracing themselves for a bid for Cyriel Dessers from Greek side AEK Athens.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers will ramp up their search for a manager next week - but won't be rushed into a knee-jerk appointment.

Incoming Hearts boss Derek McInnes wants to make Stuart Findlay one of his first summer signings.