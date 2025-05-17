Man City ready to splash £180m to land duo - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

SUNDAY MIRROR

Manchester City are ready to splash £180m to land Florian Wirtz and Tijjani Reijnders ahead of next month's Club World Cup.

Ruben Amorim will not be sacked by Manchester United even if they lose the Europa League final.

THE SUNDAY TIMES

Conor Bradley has signed a new four-year contract at Liverpool to underline his status as the club's first-choice right back despite the impending arrival of Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Aston Villa and Tottenham are in talks to sign Lille striker Jonathan David, according to a report.

Liverpool reportedly fear that Ibrahima Konate could follow Trent Alexander-Arnold out of Anfield and join Real Madrid.

Jeremie Frimpong will become Arne Slot's first signing of the summer once Liverpool activate his £29.5m clause.

Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi could run down his contract at the club in a bid to move to one of two foreign giants, according to a report.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Manchester United could benefit financially if Andreas Pereira departs Fulham this summer.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Manchester City fans were given a massive donation towards their Kevin De Bruyne display for Saturday's FA Cup final - with Erling Haaland forking out £4,200 of his own money to put towards it.

Chelsea goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli has kicked off a row with neighbours after chopping down huge 40ft trees at his Surrey mansion.

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to buy a stake in Spanish club Almeria, according to reports.

SUNDAY MAIL

PSG wonderkid Oumar Camara will sign for Rangers this summer, according to a report.

SCOTTISH SUN ON SUNDAY

Celtic fans have been filmed fighting in the streets of Glasgow during their team's league title party.