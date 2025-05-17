Man City ready to splash £180m to land duo - Paper Talk
Plus: Ruben Amorim will not be sacked by Manchester United even if they lose the Europa League final; Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi could run down his contract at the club
Saturday 17 May 2025 22:45, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...
SUNDAY MIRROR
Manchester City are ready to splash £180m to land Florian Wirtz and Tijjani Reijnders ahead of next month's Club World Cup.
Ruben Amorim will not be sacked by Manchester United even if they lose the Europa League final.
THE SUNDAY TIMES
Conor Bradley has signed a new four-year contract at Liverpool to underline his status as the club's first-choice right back despite the impending arrival of Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen.
MAIL ON SUNDAY
Aston Villa and Tottenham are in talks to sign Lille striker Jonathan David, according to a report.
Liverpool reportedly fear that Ibrahima Konate could follow Trent Alexander-Arnold out of Anfield and join Real Madrid.
Jeremie Frimpong will become Arne Slot's first signing of the summer once Liverpool activate his £29.5m clause.
Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi could run down his contract at the club in a bid to move to one of two foreign giants, according to a report.
SUNDAY EXPRESS
Manchester United could benefit financially if Andreas Pereira departs Fulham this summer.
THE SUN ON SUNDAY
Manchester City fans were given a massive donation towards their Kevin De Bruyne display for Saturday's FA Cup final - with Erling Haaland forking out £4,200 of his own money to put towards it.
Chelsea goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli has kicked off a row with neighbours after chopping down huge 40ft trees at his Surrey mansion.
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to buy a stake in Spanish club Almeria, according to reports.
SUNDAY MAIL
PSG wonderkid Oumar Camara will sign for Rangers this summer, according to a report.
SCOTTISH SUN ON SUNDAY
Celtic fans have been filmed fighting in the streets of Glasgow during their team's league title party.