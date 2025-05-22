Man Utd will listen to offers for every player, including Bruno Fernandes - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

DAILY STAR

Manchester United will hold a firesale in the wake of their Europa League disaster in Bilbao. United bosses will listen to offers for every single player this summer - including captain Bruno Fernandes.

Bruno Fernandes has been given a potential escape route from Manchester United following their Europa League final loss.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol provides the latest transfer update on Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes, with Saudi club Al Hilal interested in the midfielder

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe was reportedly booed by club staff during a screening of the Europa League final.

Manchester United will still hold a team BBQ - despite their crushing Europa League final defeat to Tottenham.

THE SUN

Jamie Vardy could be lining up against Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid next season in LaLiga.

Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez has been spotted house-hunting in Madrid, according to sensational reports in Spain.

DAILY MIRROR

Arne Slot admits he does not expect Mohamed Salah to maintain the incredible standard he set for Liverpool this season going forward. But the boss knows the Egyptian will do everything to prove him wrong.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah has been named as the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year - hear what he has had to say about that award, his season and how he would love to win the Ballon d'Or

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United are ready to put Rasmus Hojlund up for sale, according to reports.

United great Norman Whiteside will not renew his season ticket at the club after being 'forcibly relocated', his wife has announced.

Nottingham Forest are monitoring developments with Leicester City's highly-rated youngster Lorenz Hutchinson.

DAILY EXPRESS

Tottenham Hotspur players do not expect Ange Postecoglou to be their head coach next season despite achieving a historic Europa League triumph, according to reports.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports senior football journalist Pete Smith analyses the stats behind Tottenham Hotspur's historic Europa League win against Manchester United

Kevin De Bruyne is reportedly pondering two dramatically different options ahead of his imminent Manchester City exit.

Viktor Gyokeres' uncle has dropped a bombshell on the striker's future, insisting he will remain at Sporting CP despite the strong transfer links to Arsenal.

Former Liverpool and Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho was interrupted by gunshots during an interview on Wednesday.

THE GUARDIAN

Ruben Amorim has a summer transfer budget of a little less than £100m and retains Manchester United's firm backing despite Wednesday's Europa League final defeat by Tottenham.

THE TIMES

Manchester United's disastrous Premier League campaign and absence from European competition next season for the first time in a decade, means those running the club will face the challenge of dealing with an extra £80m-plus financial black hole.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Football finance expert Kieran Maguire discusses Manchester United's financial stance after their Europa League final loss and missing out on Champions League qualification

Alejandro Garnacho is considering his future after criticising Ruben Amorim for not starting him in Manchester United's Europa League final defeat.

Jude Bellingham is expected to be named in Thomas Tuchel's England squad on Friday despite requiring surgery on a long-standing shoulder injury later in the summer.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Liverpool legend Alan Hansen will present the Premier League trophy to Virgil van Dijk this weekend as the club's glorious past and present unite for the title celebrations.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Arne Slot and his team tell the story of the 2024/25 season as Liverpool celebrate a record equalling 20th top-flight crown. Watch on Sky Sports Premier League at 7pm on Sunday

Mikel Arteta wants Thomas Partey to be given a new contract at Arsenal after the midfielder produced his "best season" for the club.

Jordan Pickford faces a three-way fight to remain as England's first-choice goalkeeper.

DAILY RECORD

Furious Don Cowie has stated that a Livingston fan spat on a member of the Ross County staff in the wake of a controversial penalty award in their Premiership play-off showdown.

Arne Engels has shrugged off speculation linking him with Atalanta by insisting he's loving life at Celtic.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Steven Gerrard is the favourite to become the next Rangers manager. But despite rumours he's been in Scotland to seal the deal, he seems to be on the other side of the world.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former Rangers striker and Sky Sports pundit Kris Boyd claims that the club clearly haven't made up their mind on the next manager but suggests that Steven Gerrard would be a good option

Brendan Rodgers has revealed he desperately hopes the Scottish Cup Final isn't Greg Taylor's Celtic swan-song.

Gallagher Lennon, son of Celtic hero Neil, will now begin a new chapter of his career after being shown the door by St Mirren.

Kilmarnock are set to turn to former Motherwell coach Stuart Kettlewell as their next manager, according to a report.

From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.