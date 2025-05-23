Kevin De Bruyne to join Napoli next season as Alejandro Garnacho told to leave Manchester United - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Kevin De Bruyne is expected to finalise a free transfer to Serie A champions Napoli over the next fortnight.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kevin De Bruyne receives an emotional farewell from the Manchester City supporters from the Etihad

Manchester United are to increase security for their final match of the season - amid a planned protest and growing anger at the club's ownership.

DAILY TELEGRAPH ON SUNDAY

Ruben Amorim has told the Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho to find a new club this summer.

Jack Grealish has been left out of Manchester City's match-day squad for their crucial clash against Fulham on Sunday, putting the £100 million forward's future at the club in doubt.

DAILY MIRROR ON SUNDAY

Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes has been given one week to make a decision about his future by Al Hilal.

Manchester United keeper Andre Onana is wanted by newly promoted Saudi Pro League side Neom SC in a £35 million deal.

THE GUARDIAN

Ruben Amorim will make a public apology to Manchester United fans on the pitch after their final home game of the season, but the head coach admitted he does not know how long it will take the club to challenge at the top of the table again.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ruben Amorim discusses the recruitment process Manchester United will employ in the summer to improve their squad.

Arne Slot believes his Liverpool players can take inspiration from Bruce Springsteen as they aim to repeat the success of winning the Premier League next season.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Nick Kyrgios has axed his French Open return in favour of a new commentary gig.

Devasted Manchester United players begged Bruno Fernandes 'don't leave us' after he was linked with a move to Saudi.

DAILY RECORD

Brian Priske has emerged as a contender for the Rangers job.

From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.